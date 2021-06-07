Students of the Month - April

Allyson Burlew, the daughter of Brenda and Dexter Burlew, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Allyson has been a member of National Honor Society, serving as secretary and president; she has organized and lead a cello ensemble, and she has been a cellist in Chamber Sinfonia. She has been a member of National English Honor Society, International Thespian Society and Love Them Both, a pro-life organization through Students for Life. Allyson has participated in the Student One Act Festival and tutored in the writing center at Colonial Forge High School. She has been a dancer at Barton and Williams School of Dance, a gymnastics coach at Stafford Gymnastics Center, secretary in church youth group and a personal tutor. Allyson has earned academic letters throughout high school. She has received the Young Womanhood Recognition Award through her church , and she will receive a Seminary Diploma for graduating seminary and for participating in it all four years of high school. Allyson has volunteered at the Brisben Center, SERVE, community events such as Rock the River, and as a member of the National Honor Society. Allyson will attend the University of South Carolina and major in international studies with a focus on international development. She hopes to work with the development of third world countries, specifically those in Africa, through non-governmental organizations.