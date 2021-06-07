Students of the Month - April

Allyson Burlew, the daughter of Brenda and Dexter Burlew, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Allyson has been a member of National Honor Society, serving as secretary and president; she has organized and lead a cello ensemble, and she has been a cellist in Chamber Sinfonia. She has been a member of National English Honor Society, International Thespian Society and Love Them Both, a pro-life organization through Students for Life. Allyson has participated in the Student One Act Festival and tutored in the writing center at Colonial Forge High School. She has been a dancer at Barton and Williams School of Dance, a gymnastics coach at Stafford Gymnastics Center, secretary in church youth group and a personal tutor. Allyson has earned academic letters throughout high school. She has received the Young Womanhood Recognition Award through her church , and she will receive a Seminary Diploma for graduating seminary and for participating in it all four years of high school. Allyson has volunteered at the Brisben Center, SERVE, community events such as Rock the River, and as a member of the National Honor Society. Allyson will attend the University of South Carolina and major in international studies with a focus on international development. She hopes to work with the development of third world countries, specifically those in Africa, through non-governmental organizations.
Catherine Storke, the daughter of John and Kyung Storke, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian High School. Catherine has served as editor-in-chief of the school’s literary journal, Volant, for the past two years. She has also been heavily involved in the Pro-Life Club, serving previously as publicity coordinator and currently as vice president. She is also a National Honor Society member. In her spare time, she volunteers at Spotswood Baptist Church, working as a youth leader in the first grade AWANA program and the fourth grade Sunday Connect Group. Catherine also tutors middle and high school students, with more than 100 total hours of service. Over the course of her high school career, she has won multiple awards for her academics and service, including the ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award and many Outstanding Effort and Outstanding Achievement awards. Catherine will attend the College of William and Mary and major in public policy.
Nguyen Ngoc Thao Le, the daughter of Phuong Thi Truc Nguyen, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Nguyen moved to Fredericksburg from Vietnam in September 2019. She was named Outstanding English 10 Student. Nguyen plans to attend Germanna Community College.
Griffin Woodford, the son of Dan and Susan Woodford, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Griffin has been part of marching band for four years, capped by serving as drum major his senior year. He has spent four years in debate, three years in academic team, and three years in soccer. Griffin has received a gold medal on the AATG National German Exam, an AP Scholar with Distinction award, German Student of the Year, and all-district honors for academic team. He is most proud of his time at the German Academy, in which he lived and spoke German with other top students from around the state. Griffin will attend the University of Virginia and plans to study neuroscience and French.
Lizzy Marples is a senior at Mountain View High School. Lizzy is a member of National Honor Society, Tri Music Honor Society and Thespian Honors Society. She works at Chick-fil-A and volunteers at Horizons Church, either serving on the worship team or helping out with the elementary and pre-k students.
Hailey Ilene Smith, the daughter of Melissa and Tighe Smith, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Hailey is the epitome of the type of student every teacher wants in a classroom. Hailey is a phenomenal student with high moral character, and she shows great kindness to all. Due to her amazing qualities, she is well respected by her teachers and classmates. She has excelled throughout her academic career and continues to evolve as a maturing student during this challenging time. Hailey is an accomplished student athlete in cross country and soccer. She won the 2019 Disney XC Classic. And she was a member of the Olympic Development Program, where she played soccer internationally in places such as Holland and Germany.
Tianna Crawford, the daughter of Candace Crawford and Greg Crawford, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Tianna was a member of JROTC and participated in Drill Team, Exhibition Group, Chess Team and Honor Guard as well as other activities for cadets. She was promoted to sergeant first class in JROTC during her junior year and received a Special Contribution award during JCLC-Eagle 2019. Tianna has received academic letters. Tianna has volunteered at freshman kickoff and business night, and she has volunteered at Spotsylvania Church of Christ by watching children, cleaning after communion and at the annual Vacation Bible School. Tianna plans to earn an associate degree online through Germanna Community College before transferring to another school to pursue a Master of Business Administration.
McKeiran Romasser, the son of Kristina Romasser and William Romasser, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. McKeiran is a member of National Honor Society. He is a CGS student and National Merit Scholar. McKeiran has been a member of the varsity indoor track team for three years, serving as team captain for two years. He has been a member of the varsity cross country and outdoor track teams all four years of high school, serving three years as cross country captain and two years as outdoor track captain. McKeiran has received the Horizon Award for Cross Country, Newcomer of the Year and the Knight Award for Track and Field. McKeiran has volunteered at ASPCA. McKeiran plans to study architecture at either Cornell University or Virginia Tech.
Nesta Fletcher, the son of Katarina and Brian Fletcher, is a senior at Stafford High School. Nesta has served as treasurer of his senior class, historian of Key Club and sports editor of Smoke Signal, the student newspaper. Nesta has also been a member of the golf and tennis teams. Nesta plans to pursue higher education after graduation.