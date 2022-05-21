Students of the Month - April

Enya Cea–Lavin, the daughter of Claudia and John Lavin, is a senior at Chancellor High School. Enya has served as president and social media director of Multi Cultural Club, and vice president of anti bullying club. She is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club and German Honor Society. Enya has been a member of the varsity cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams, and she received the Coaches Award in indoor track. Enya has received academic letters and is on track to earn her secondary lamp. She has also received Excellence in Teachers for Tomorrow Award. Enya volunteers with Fredericksburg Area Running Club, Old Dominion Humane Society, Arsenal Events, babysitting, and with the Chancellor cross-country team. Enya will attend the University of Mary Washington and study education.

Jackson Newton, the son of Charles Newton and Melissa Newton, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Jackson has been involved with the theater program and helped out with sound design for award ceremonies and school meetings. He is a member of the International Thespian Society and has acted in a regional- and district-winning one act play. He has received awards for excellence in algebra functions and data analysis, outstanding senior in technical theater, outstanding attitude for a technician, best technician in a booth position and best performance in an ensemble role. Jackson will attend Germanna Community College for two years before transferring to another university; he plans to major in sound design.

Brandon “Bubba” Walsh, the son of Rebecca Walsh, is a senior at Courtland High School. Brandon is a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Young Life, DECA and FBLA. He serves as senior class vice president and a freshmen orientation leader. Due to his always having a positive attitude in everything he does, his willingness to help others and unmatched school spirit, Brandon was voted both Homecoming King and Prom King by his classmates. Athletically, Brandon is one of a few four-sport athletes, playing football, indoor track, outdoor track and soccer throughout his four years, earning All-District, All-Region and All-Area awards in multiple sports along with the team-specific Dig Deep and Iron Cougar awards. Brandon serves his community by regularly volunteering with the humane society and local organizations to feed the elderly. Academically, Brandon has maintained a GPA above 4.0 and is on track to graduate with an advanced studies diploma. Brandon will attend James Madison University to major in health sciences with double minors in pre-physical therapy and pre-athletic training.

Alaina Webb is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian High School. Alaina has played on the varsity field hockey team for six years, serving as a team captain for the last two. She also received the Team Player award in her junior and senior years. She also ran varsity track her junior year and placed third overall in the 800m. Alaina is president of National Honor Society; she has also served as historian. She is editor-in-chief of the yearbook and has also served as managing editor. Alaina has served as vice president of her class and was a member of Student Council for two years. Additionally, Alaina works a part time job after school and on weekends. She attends New City Fellowship Church, where she volunteers in the church library and nursery. She has received several academic and character awards, including the ACSI Distinguished High School Student Award and the Spiritual Influence Award for her class. Alaina likes to spend time with her family, and also enjoys the outdoors, hunting, fitness and baking/cooking when she has time. Alaina will attend nursing school in the fall.

Mary Eva Lewis, the daughter of Ralph and Betsy Lewis, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Eva is founder and co-president of Jayem Pals. She is a member of varsity cheer, and she participated in Start on Success Internship and the Ceili Leahy Day of Service. Eva has earned a Girl Scout Gold Award, and she serves the community through the Presbyterian Church youth group. Eva will attend George Mason University to major in creative writing and prepare for a career possibly working with children.

Lauren Cobb, the daughter of Brad and Melanie Cobb, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Lauren is a member of National Honor Society, Latin Honor Society and Art Honor Society. She has received the Academic Award for 4.0 GPA. Lauren has served as varsity cheer captain during her junior and senior year. Lauren volunteers with Old Dominion Humane Society, Salem Fields Community Church, at Fellowship of Christian Athletes summer sports camp and the Thurman Brisben Center. She created a weekly book club for elementary girls during COVID. Lauren will attend West Virginia University to major in elementary education.

Will Frampton is a senior at Mountain View High School. He plays on the varsity golf and lacrosse teams, which have been some of his favorite times this year. Will will attend a four-year university to pursue a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Kellina Brennan is a senior at Riverbend High School.

Emmy Harold, the daughter of Keli Smith and Ron Harold Sr., is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Emmy is a student in the Commonwealth Governor’s School. She is captain of the tennis team and currently holds the No.1 seat. She is the Art Club president. Emmy has earned a varsity letter all four years of high school. She was voted Most Artistic Senior and is working on an Art Club wall painting commission. Emmy has plans as a freelance artist with an independent business, she’s also interested in learning the Japanese language.

Graciella Ndjampa, the daughter of Morine Moran and John Moran, is a senior at Stafford High School. Graciella is senior class historian. She is also a member of Key Club, Tribe Chiefs, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Math National Honor Society, Science Olympiad and HOSA. She has earned Summa Cum Laude awards and a bronze medal in Science Olympiad state competition. Graciella plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering and pre-dental studies.