Students of the Month - February

Mary Guckian, the daughter of Amie and Patrick Guckian, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Mary has served as senior class president, junior class vice president and FCA vice president. She is a member of National Honor Society. Mary is a varsity cheerleader and has received three varsity letters. She is also a three-time Colonial Forge Academic Award recipient, and she has received the Math Department Award and the FACS Department Award. Mary has volunteered through the Forge Feeds program, at Special Olympics, at Colonial Forge Gymnastics’ WinterFest and in Colonial Forge’s Learn and Serve program. She is a spokesmodel for Peggy Dunn Photography. Mary will attend James Madison University with plans to become a middle school or high school teacher.

Kylie Watkins is a senior at Courtland High School. Kylie has played field hockey all four years, serving as team captain and advancing with her team to the state championship. Kylie is vice president of Drama Club, and she has performed in many school productions. She is also part of a select, auditioned vocal ensemble. Kylie will attend James Madison University as a theater major.

Taylor Thomas, the daughter of William and Emily Thomas, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. Taylor has made an impact at FCS in athletics. As a member of the varsity volleyball team, she has served as captain and earned numerous awards. She set the school record for most digs in a season and in a career at FCS. She was also awarded All-Conference and All-State honors. As a member of the varsity basketball team, she has served as captain since ninth grade. She has been selected to the All-Conference and All-State teams and hit the 1,000 point milestone this season. She was also named Player of the Year for the VCAC Conference. As a member of the varsity soccer team, she has served as team captain for three years. She was selected for All-Tournament teams, All-Conference and All-State honors. Academically, Taylor has been a member of National Honor Society, where she now serves as chaplain. She has earned High Effort awards in various subjects and serves on the school’s leadership team. She was selected by the FBI to attend their summer camp, and she received the Ethical Award from the Rotary Club. She was chosen by teachers to receive Christian character awards for the last three years and the Association of Christian Schools International award for Academics, Leadership and Christian character for the last three years. Taylor has also been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes where she has served as president. Taylor’s main hobbies are drawing and painting, and she has illustrated a children’s book that is to be released this year. She also has competed in a weight lifting competition where she won first place for her age group and in the overall women’s division in bench press. Taylor will attend Bridgewater College and play on the soccer team. She plans to major in biology to become a forensics biologist with the FBI.

Katie Fidler, the daughter of Robert and Tristin Fidler, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Katie has served as Beta Club president, Jayem Pals president, National Honor Society secretary and JM Ambassador. She has also been a member of DECA. She has also served as captain of the cross-country, swim and lacrosse teams. Katie has been project lead on the Ceili Leahy Day of Service planning committee, and she has served on the St. Jude “No More Cancer Rally” planning committee. Katie has been named to the All “A” honor roll and a Monroe Scholar. She was named IB Diploma Programme Student of the Year, and she was named Outstanding Student in IB Latin, IB Mathematics and IB Theory of Knowledge. As an American Legion Auxiliary Virginia Girls State delegate she organized a winter clothing drive at JMHS. She has been a Youth in Philanthropy senior leader, advocate/counselor at the Massanetta Springs Middle School Conference and a swim instructor at Little Fish Swimming. She is the organizer/founder with Summer Cheer Project with Harbor House. She is a member of the Presbytery of the James Youth Council. At The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, she is a deacon, nursery care worker, member of the senior high youth group and sings in the Cantate Choir. Katie will attend a four-year university to study aerospace engineering or environmental engineering.

Carmen Melendez Laboy, the daughter of Carmen Laboy Correa and Rudys Osoria Jasmin, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Carmen is the battalion commander for the JROTC program. She enjoys researching historical topics and psychology. Carmen will attend a four-year college to major in psychology so she can later work alongside the Veteran Affairs hospitals, helping veterans process their emotional wounds because they are as important as physical ones.

Kaitlyn Williams is a full IB student at Mountain View High School. Kaitlyn is a member of the varsity tennis team and president of both National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. Kaitlyn will attend Duke University, where she plans to major in environmental science and policy.

Maya Mitchell, the daughter of Michael Mitchell and Lucy Passos, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Maya is an outstanding student and natural born leader, always finding ways to help others in need. She has long been driven to work in the medical field and has the natural ability to do so. Maya is president of the Old Dominion Equestrian 4-H club; she has also served as secretary and treasurer. However, that is only a small snippet of the clubs and outside activities she’s been a part of.

Oniya Smith, the daughter of Paula Smith and Oronde Smith, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Oniya enjoys playing the piano, dancing, acting, exercising, and participating in church and school events. She is the founder and president of E-GLOW, End Global Warming Club; vice president of National Honor Society and the Black Cultural Union; and a member of the Thespian Honor Society. She has received certificates of excellence in Honors English and chemistry. Oniya is captain of the dance team, and she dances for Land of Promise Church. She has lead Easter plays, Christmas plays and Vacation Bible School online during the pandemic for Gethsemane Baptist Church in West New York, New Jersey. Oniya will attend college and medical school to become a physician.

Cambray Walmer, the daughter of Kim Walmer and Jack Walmer Jr., is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Cambray attends Commonwealth Governor’s School. She is a member of National Honor Society. Cambray is also a member of FFA where she has served as president and student adviser. Cambray has been named Calculus Student of the Quarter and received the Academic Excellence in Honors Math Analysis Award and the Olympian Award for Positive Leadership and Work Ethic. In FFA competition, she was 12th overall for Livestock Judging Block & Bridle Competition and her team won first place in the Cattle category; she has also placed fourth in the category of Sheep & Goats in the Livestock Judging Block & Bridle Competition. Through the Virginia Area Dressage Association, Cambray has received the Gary Locke Jr Award and attained bronze, silver and gold achievement levels, and she has placed at First Level shows. Cambray has volunteered with Wallers Baptist Church, Virginia Area Dressage Association and at her school. Cambray will earn an associate degree at Germanna Community College then transfer to a four-year institution.

Elizabeth Armstrong, the daughter of Rebecca Armstrong and Aric Armstrong, is a senior at Stafford High School. Elizabeth is a member of the H.A.V.E. Club. She has served as an office and attendance aid, and she tutors students in her free time. Elizabeth has received Academic Letter Awards, the Summa Cum Laude Award and a Certificate of Excellence in Culinary II. She has earned her ServSafe certification. Elizabeth is a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 199G, where she is working on her Eagle service project. She has also served the community by helping other Scouts with their service projects and at Ceili Leahy Day of Service. Elizabeth will complete an associate degree at Germanna Community College before transferring to University of Mary Washington, where she will pursue environmental studies or social work.