Students of the Month - February

Rachael Lola Emefele , the daughter of Femi and Macqueen Emefele, is a senior at North Stafford High School . Rachael is an exceptional and joyful young lady of multiple talents musically, academically and socially. She played an important role in a school musical, was selected to perform with the All-District and All-County Choir, helped organize and develop the African-American Student Association, holds office in the Multicultural Club and Black Student Union, and volunteered at the Thurman Brisben Homeless Shelter and in her local church community. This year Rachael is enrolled in the Emergency Medical Technician program in accord with her goal of becoming a medical doctor/surgeon. In addition, she has become an eloquent writer and communicator, expressing her beautiful character in moving and uplifting ways.

Anna Jockin, the daughter of Deb and Eric Jockin, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Anna serves as president of National Honor Society and as vice president of FCCLA, and she has served as a leader for LAMP, sponsored through FCCLA She has also been a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Science Honor Society and Drama Club. Anna has earned academic letters all four years and received the AP Scholar Award. Anna has been a member of the varsity indoor and outdoor track teams and the cross country team, serving the teams as co-captain during her junior year and captain during her senior year. She is also a coach at Paragon Gym for Kids. Anna has volunteered as a tutor at Harrison Road and Chancellor elementary schools and Riverbend, at battlefield and river clean ups, and at various road races throughout the year. She has participated in Serve Day through Lifepoint Church, and she helped teach Sunday school to elementary students and served as a leader for Good News Across Sports and Vacation Bible School at LOWC. She has distributed postcards to freshmen, participated at induction ceremonies, and she conducted her own service project to raise money for Operation Warm, which provides coats for children across the country. Anna plans to attend a four-year college and major in either psychology or neuroscience.