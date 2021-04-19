Students of the Month - February

Ricky Bernal, the son of Rodolfo and Chanda Bernal, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Ricky plays alto saxophone and piano, and he has an incredible ear for music. He assists his father in original musical compositions in the Latin genre. An avid baseball player since the age of 9, Ricky assisted his travel baseball team with raising funds through community service. Ricky has been accepted to Virginia State University where he plans to study mathematics to pursue a career as an engineer.
Christian Lynch, the son of Arthur and Vivian Lynch, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. First, Christian would like to give all the credit of his achievements to God, knowing that without Him none of them would be possible. Christian would also like to thank his family, friends, coaches, teachers and all the people that have helped him on his journey until now. Christian has been involved with the varsity football team for four years and served as captain for two seasons. He is a member of National Honor Society. He has also served as chaplain in his class office for four years. He has also been involved in the Interact Club, a community service club. Christian was named Fredericksburg Christian School Rotary 2020 Ethic Student of the Year. Christian plans to attend a university and study mechanical engineering.
McLaren Reed, the daughter of Christopher and Lauren Reed, is a senior at James Monroe High School. She has been a member of National Honor Society, Latin Club and Key Club. She has also been a member of the varsity swim and track teams, and she has served the varsity cross country team as captain. McLaren plans to attend a four-year college after graduation.
Morayo Abbey–Bada, the daughter of Abiodun and Modupe Bada, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Morayo has been an active member of respective class boards freshmen to senior year and served as junior board president. She is also a member of both National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society. She has earned several awards for her academic achievements including Outstanding Student of the Year for AP Chemistry, AP Statistics and Spanish IV. She also earned an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction Award and has been on the honor roll throughout her four years. She has taken many classes that both interested and challenged her, but her favorites include AP Psychology with Mr. Hora, AP Calculus AB with Mr. Wilson and AP Spanish with Mrs. Cacho. Outside of the classroom, Morayo volunteers at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and serves as a children’s church teacher at her church. As an aspiring pediatric neurosurgeon, Morayo plans to attend a four-year university where she can major in both neuroscience and global health on the pre-medical track.
Megan Pikkaart is a senior at Mountain View High School. Throughout high school Megan has maintained a GPA of 4.5, taking a variety of higher level classes including honors, AP, DE and IB. For 12 years she played soccer, and she started cross country during her junior year. Megan also participates in FCA and attends Mount Ararat Baptist Church. Before COVID, she volunteered at Micah Ministries, serving meals.
Rachael Lola Emefele, the daughter of Femi and Macqueen Emefele, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Rachael is an exceptional and joyful young lady of multiple talents musically, academically and socially. She played an important role in a school musical, was selected to perform with the All-District and All-County Choir, helped organize and develop the African-American Student Association, holds office in the Multicultural Club and Black Student Union, and volunteered at the Thurman Brisben Homeless Shelter and in her local church community. This year Rachael is enrolled in the Emergency Medical Technician program in accord with her goal of becoming a medical doctor/surgeon. In addition, she has become an eloquent writer and communicator, expressing her beautiful character in moving and uplifting ways.
Anna Jockin, the daughter of Deb and Eric Jockin, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Anna serves as president of National Honor Society and as vice president of FCCLA, and she has served as a leader for LAMP, sponsored through FCCLA She has also been a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Science Honor Society and Drama Club. Anna has earned academic letters all four years and received the AP Scholar Award. Anna has been a member of the varsity indoor and outdoor track teams and the cross country team, serving the teams as co-captain during her junior year and captain during her senior year. She is also a coach at Paragon Gym for Kids. Anna has volunteered as a tutor at Harrison Road and Chancellor elementary schools and Riverbend, at battlefield and river clean ups, and at various road races throughout the year. She has participated in Serve Day through Lifepoint Church, and she helped teach Sunday school to elementary students and served as a leader for Good News Across Sports and Vacation Bible School at LOWC. She has distributed postcards to freshmen, participated at induction ceremonies, and she conducted her own service project to raise money for Operation Warm, which provides coats for children across the country. Anna plans to attend a four-year college and major in either psychology or neuroscience.
Emily Ewing, the daughter of Sally and Rich Ewing, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Emily has served two years as FCCLA vice president and two years as a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader. She has been a member of the field hockey club and FFA. She has been a teacher at the Alexander School of Early Learning for three years. Emily served the varsity field hockey team as captain for two years. She has also been a member of the varsity girls wrestling and basketball teams. Emily has served as an FCA Huddle leader, fed the homeless at a local church and helped coach a little league baseball team. Emily plans to attend Old Dominion University to major in criminal justice, with the goal of becoming a detective for the crimes against children’s unit.
Molly Clinton, the daughter of Annastacia and Thomas Clinton, is a senior at Stafford High School. Molly has been a member of Key Club and a Tribe Chief. She has been a member of National Honor Society and currently serves as president. She has served the girls’ varsity lacrosse team as captain for two years. Molly has received the summa cum laude award. Molly plans to attend a four-year college then medical school to pursue a career as a pediatric surgeon.