Students of the Month - January

Robert Fitzpatrick is a senior at Courtland High School. Robert is a member of Debate Team, Student Council Association, National Honor Society, National German Honor Society, Math Honor Society, National English Honor Society and National Social Studies Honor Society. As a member of DECA, Robert has been a state finalist twice and will represent Virginia in the DECA national competition this year in Georgia. Robert has also earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Ezekiel “Zeke” Manry is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian High School. Zeke is heavily involved in the arts at FCS, which includes performing in seven drama productions, singing in the choir and on the worship team, and acting in the improv troupe for two years. Also heavily involved in the arts in the community, he has participated in over 20 shows with Christian Youth Theatre and is a pre-professional dancer with Company 360. Within Christian Youth Theatre, Zeke has been a member of High School Youth Pursuing Excellence (HYPE) Leadership group for four years, with his last two years serving as president. In addition, he is a member of the National Honor Society and was formerly class president. In his spare time, he volunteers on the worship team at Pillar Church of Stafford. Over the course of his high school career, he has been at the top of his class and has won a variety of academic, effort and character awards, including the Daughters of the American Revolution citizenship award, ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award and the Superintendent Award. Zeke plans to major in musical theatre in college and is excited to see where God will lead him.

Portia Amarkai Armah, the daughter of Mabel Mingle and Joseph Armah, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Portia is a member of French Club, and she is enrolled in the Dual Enrollment Certified Nurse Aide Program through Germanna Community College. Portia’s teachers describe her as very polite, positive and helpful to her fellow classmates. She was also a very bright spot during an instructor’s first year of teaching. Another teacher observed Portia to have great maturity and independence for her age, setting goals and making a plan to help provide her with a career in early adulthood. Portia has participated in clinical training at Woodmont Nursing Home and Mary Washington Hospital. Portia plans to attend Germanna Community College then transfer to the University of Mary Washington to purse a degree in nursing.

Jade Manriquez, the daughter of Seth and Elia Manriquez, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Jade is a member of the Spanish Honor Society. Jade played volleyball, ran track and is starting on tennis. With a lot of hard work, she will graduate a year early. After graduation she will receive vocal and piano training and keep posting covers on her YouTube channel. Jade plans to attend Brigham Young University to study music.

Hunter Holmquist is a senior at Mountain View High School. Hunter is a partial IB student, and he was a captain on the varsity football team this year. After graduation, Hunter plans to attend college in an ROTC program and later commission into the United States Marine Corps.

Michael Dunlap, the son of William and Rachel Dunlap, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Michael has been an outstanding student and mentor in the Commonwealth Governor’s School, marching band, debate team, MUN, Math Madness, National Honor Society and Boy Scouts. Michael has also held many leadership positions within these areas. Michael has won awards of distinction in debate and a robotics competition, and he has received the North Stafford High School Certificate of Academic Excellence. Friendly, cheerful and dependable, Michael balances a rigorous academic schedule with his many priorities. Michael has been regarded as eternally cheerful and optimistic by his teachers, activity leaders and peers. Michael is always willing to help others and mentoring students with an infectious positive attitude and smile.

Madison Wheeler, the daughter of Heather and Troy Wheeler, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Madison played varsity field hockey for four years, serving as captain during her senior season. She has also been a part of the basketball team for two years. Madison has volunteered with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office during community events. Madison will attend Germanna Community College to pursue a degree in nursing.

Paige Eagleton, the daughter of Melissa and Kash Eagleton, is a senior at Stafford High School. Paige has been secretary of Science National Honor Society, parliamentarian of National Honor Society, senior class representative for Key Club, and a member of English National Honor Society. Math National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Young Life and Chamber Sinfonia Orchestra. She has been a Fellowship of Christian Athletes devotion leader, vice president and senior high adjunct member of the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Youth Council. She has been named to the high honor roll and received the Summa Cum Laude Award throughout high school. Paige has served as captain for two seasons of the varsity softball team, and she has been on the winter track and field team for two seasons. She has served the community through her church and service organizations. Paige will attend Shenandoah University as a member of the honors program and the softball team.

Lyndi Meek was selected as Optimist Student of the Month for November at Courtland High School. Lyndi is a member of DECA and DECA national honors society, competing at DECA districts and states. She performed in the role of “Snow Queen” in her dance studio’s annual Nutcracker performance in December. Lyndi will attend Germana Community College for two years, while studying to receive her real estate license, with plans to transfer to the University of Virginia to earn a master’s in business.