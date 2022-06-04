Students of the Month - May

Hunter Johnston, the son of Terry and Kori Johnston, is a senior at Courtland High School. Hunter is a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Rho Kappa and the senior class board. He has been on the straight A honor roll all four years, earning an academic letter and awards in biology and geography. Hunter has been a member of the varsity swim team for four years, serving as captain during his senior season. He has also played varsity football. He was the only student selected from Virginia to travel to China as a student volunteer with Jinan Boda Overseas Education. In China, he organized activities for students at two Chinese schools. He was also a recipient of the Pathways Flight Academy Scholarship, participating in ground school and flight training. Hunter was selected for and attended the U.S. Air Force Academy Summer Seminar. He has been a member of Youth in Philanthropy and served as senior leader. Hunter is a youth group leader at his church. He has volunteered with Civil War Trust, Stage Door Stars and Panther Pals. He currently assists a visually impaired student at Courtland. He is a summer lifeguard and runs Johnstone Comics. Hunter will attend the United States Air Force Academy.

Abby Reinhardt, the daughter of Chris and Melissa Reinhardt, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. Abby is very involved with the arts. At FCS, she has performed in five drama productions, been on the artistic team for one, and sung in the choir and worship team. She has participated in 17 musicals with Christian Youth Theater, two musicals with Limelight, and is a pre-professional member of professional dance company, Company 360. Within Christian Youth Theater, Abby has been a member of the Highschool Youth Pursuing Excellence (HYPE) leadership program for two years. She has served as a ministry coordinator by writing and giving devotionals at rehearsals, and as the secretary for the group. Abby loves to dance, and she takes and teaches classes weekly. She has even attended an open dance call to be in “The Music Man” on Broadway. Additionally, Abby is a member of National Honor Society and has earned a variety of academic, effort and character awards, including the Outstanding Christian Award, the ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award, four Academic Achievement Awards, and the Fruit of the Spirit Award for Love. Abby will pursue a double major in dance and psychology at James Madison University.

Isabel Muraca, the daughter of Dave and Amy Muraca, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Izzy has participated in the IB Diploma Program and is a Monroe Scholar. She is president of SCA Executive Board, vice president of Girl Up and treasurer of Beta Club. She is also a member of National Honor Society, Environmental Club, DECA and Jayem Pals. She has been a member of the varsity field hockey, swim and lacrosse teams; she served as lacrosse captain during her junior year. Izzy has served her community at the Ceili Leahy Day of Service, Josh’s Superhero party, Micah Ministries, George Washington Boyhood Home Foundation and Parks and Rec summer field hockey camp. She has also volunteered through Youth and Global Community, St. Jude Committee, Racial Injustice Committee, One Love Advocate, Tree Fredericksburg and as a St. George’s Episcopal Church Acolyte. Izzy will attend Haverford College to major in politics and play field hockey.

Brian Bateman, the son of James and Sarah Bateman, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Brian is a four-year member of the Marching Panther Pride, where he played trumpet. He has also played in the jazz, concert and symphonic bands, and his favorite class is Jazz Band. He has received Academic Excellence awards. Brian will continue to pursue his passion for music at East Carolina University, joining the ECU Marching Pirates while earning a degree in trumpet performance with the ultimate goal of composing music.

Branden Johnson is a senior at Mountain View High School. Branden will attend Virginia Military Institute and study civil engineering. He will commission into the Army upon graduation.

Gavin White is a senior at Riverbend High School. Gavin is a member of National Honor Society, Civics Club and SCA. He has served as treasurer for his junior and senior classes. As a member of the Student Innovative Tech Team, he has been co-anchor of the morning announcements. Gavin has also served as co-captain of the varsity tennis team. He has been named to All-County Orchestra twice. He has been named AP Scholar with Distinction, and he has received an Academic Excellence award in dual-enrollment chemistry, the Chick-fil-A Fredericksburg Core Value Award for Ownership and AWANA Clubs Meritorious Award. Gavin has volunteered at Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp and Rise Against Hunger. He does voluntary lawn work for an elderly couple and serves the community through his youth group and AWANA clubs. Gavin will attend a four-year university and major in atmospheric science or meteorology.

Noah Flenard, the son of Carol Flenard and Drew Flenard, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Noah has been a member of the varsity swim team and currently serves as captain. He has also been a member of the varsity soccer team. He is president of National Honor Society, a member of National History Honor Society and an officer in the Spikeball Club. Noah has received two International Baccalaureate Awards and Citizenship Awards. He serves his community through National Honor Society and at his church. Noah will attend Penn State University to study sports broadcasting and journalism.

Bulonziyee Ssebawanzi, the son of Bridgett Ddembessa, is a senior at Stafford High School. Bulonziyee has been a member of the Coding Club. He has been named Student of the Month in several of his classes; he has received the Summa Cum Laude awards throughout high school; and he has earned his Eagle Scout rank. Bulonziyee volunteers through his church, playing in the worship band and packaging meals at Rise Against Hunger. Bulonziyee will attend Virginia Commonwealth University and major in cybersecurity.