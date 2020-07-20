The call-and-response of “No justice, no peace,” and other chants that have become emblematic of the Black Lives Matter movement echoed across Cedell Brooks Jr. Park in King George County on Sunday.
Nearly 75 people, some with umbrellas for shade, sat in the oppressive heat to attend the county’s first Black Lives Matter rally, which was organized by college students and residents Sydney Biondi and Grayson Bullock.
What began as a group chat for King George residents heading to Fredericksburg for protests there grew into Sunday’s rally over the course of a month, Biondi said.
A contingent of demonstrators from several Fredericksburg-based protest groups showed up in support of the event, which featured former Democratic congressional candidate Vangie Williams. Williams told the crowd to be active in groups such as the NAACP or local churches and work on committees or run for office.
“I don’t want somebody just here making a stand or a statement. I want you to do the job so we can have the equality and equity we deserve,” she said.
Qasim Rashid, who defeated Williams last month to win the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Rep. Rob Wittman for the 1st District congressional seat this fall, spoke about his path from new immigrant to human rights attorney.
Biondi and Bullock then asked the crowd to kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and to reflect on George Floyd, the Black man whose death during his arrest in Minneapolis police sparked protests across the country. Bullock followed the period of silence with a recitation of the names of Black men and women who had been killed by police officers or by racially motivated violence.
The Rev. Larry Robinson of Little Ark Baptist Church thanked the two activists for hosting the rally.
“Over the years, as I’ve lived here, worked here, been away and I’ve come back, change has been slow. I am encouraged today because of all of you out here today. New generation, new energy. I thank God for you all,” he said.
Myra Gibson rounded out the program singing “Lean on Me” as members of the crowd joined in.
