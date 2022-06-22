Students unearth pieces of the past at Germanna Foundation archaeology field school

After three centuries, the earth reveals its secrets slowly.

Discovering those secrets has lured students from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond to the Germanna Foundation’s archaeology field school this summer. Now, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, students are uncovering the past one trowel scrape at a time.

“I love it! It’s giving me this a-ha moment,” said Meaghan Burton, a senior anthropology major from Chesterfield. “This is what I want to do professionally. I like working outside and being able to document history and being directly involved with it.”

That history is located by busy State Route 3, on a 62-acre wooded site overlooking the Rapidan River in Orange County. Here was the 18th-century plantation home of Alexander Spotswood, one of the Virginia colony’s lieutenant governors who is perhaps best remembered today for his namesake, Spotsylvania County.

“It’s an amazing site and an amazing opportunity to talk about the lives of the people who lived here, all the people,” said Mariana Zechini, Germanna’s assistant field director of archaeology. “A lot of people were living here at once and lots of things were happening.”

Besides Spotswood, those who called this home were more than 100 enslaved Africans, Germans immigrants who first settled here and built a fort, and Native Americans from the local Manahoac tribe, Zechini said. Long gone, they left behind artifacts, reminders of lives once lived.

“People think we’re dealing with museum objects,” said Eric Larsen, Germanna’s director of archaeology. “We’re more interested in everyday trash from 300 years ago. We’re not finding golden idols; we’re finding sawed bones.”

Those doing the finding are more than half a dozen VCU students and their professor, Bernard K. Means, who will commute daily to the dig site for six weeks this summer. The students earn credits that count toward graduation, but for most, it is truly a labor of love.

“I want to be an archaeologist,” said Katherine Lawrence, a recent anthropology graduate from Richmond. “I love being outside. You see animals you wouldn’t expect to see. Every day can be something new.”

Orientation and work for the students began in mid-June and will continue through July 21. Already, they have uncovered items associated with Spotswood’s 1720 brick mansion called the Enchanted Castle, including pieces of pottery, pipe stems, animal bones and a musket ball. Such fragments, while small, give voice to people long departed.

“The cool thing is archaeology doesn’t lie,” Zechini said. “You can learn a whole lot by doing archaeology that you can’t learn from written records alone.”

Much of that learning occurs in the Hitt Archaeology Center on Germanna’s property, next to its visitor center. Artifacts are taken there for processing and eventually storage.

“It’s a very slow process,” Larsen said. “We record soil colors, texture, and the material mixed in. We take photos and draw maps. It starts to unfold a picture of how the landscape changed. The object is to tell about the everyday lives of people. Archaeologists are reveling in trash, things forgotten or overlooked.”

Spotswood’s plantation was the first settlement in what eventually became Spotsylvania County and later Orange County. Standing at the center of an 80,000-acre estate, Enchanted Castle was a two-story, 90-foot-long brick mansion built at a time when most people lived in one-room wooden cabins or shacks. Yet, it was more than a house.

“This is the English empire with a capital E,” said Laura Galke, chief curator of Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources. “He was making a statement about the permanence and extent of the English empire.”

Time has not been kind to the Enchanted Castle. Nothing remains of it today but its foundations. Touring the dig site, Larsen points out the front steps leading to the mansion’s entrance, still clearly visible in an excavated 2-foot pit.

“Brick as laid and solid as it was 300 years ago,” he says.

For today’s visitors to the dig site, empire and luxury are not what comes to mind. A rope outlines the dimensions of the house in a field. Nearby, groups of students work on various plots of ground, scraping away the stubborn red clay where the outbuildings once stood and sifting buckets of dirt. It is hot, dirty work in the sticky heat. Ticks and insects abound, but no one seems to mind. For these young people, it is an opportunity to learn, not just about Spotswood, but also about archaeology in general and what they want to do with the rest of their lives.

“I definitely want to work in anthropology,” said Blaine Middleton, an anthropology major from Richmond. “I wanted to see if this is something I can handle, if I can handle the heat. I want to be able to look into the soil and see evidence of stuff, of buildings and fences.”

It is the process of discovery and making the connections between seemingly unrelated objects that motivates the students to keep digging when many people, bored by not finding the “golden idol” might chose to give up instead. There are easier ways to spend a summer, that is for sure, but Germanna’s archaeology field school inspires the imagination to dream.

“People actually had lives here,” Burton said. “It’s a very humbling experience. We have a great sense of self-importance. Everything is temporary. At the end of the day, we just return to the earth.”

J. Steven Moore is a freelance writer in Caroline County.