Studies could lead to more useful local trail network

A pair of studies in the Fredericksburg region could result in better roads, more bus services and trail bridges or tunnels.

The East–West Mobility study is analyzing routes that connect to the region’s major north–south throughways—Interstate 95 and U.S. 1. A trail study will look at the best way to cross major area roadways such as I–95, U.S. 1 and State Route 3.

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting the studies, with input from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Railway Express, the University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College and the Fredericksburg Cyclists Club.

FAMPO’s Policy Committee recently approved funding for both studies.

The Virginia Central Railway trail study will analyze the feasibility of building a bridge over or tunnel under I–95, U.S. 1 and Route 3.

In a presentation at the Jan. 24 Policy Committee meeting, FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis noted that Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg have sections of VCR trail “but there are some hurdles connecting this all up.”

Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg planned to include a Smart Scale application to handle a VCR trail crossing at I–95, but the Virginia Department of Transportation said more information was needed, Ollis told the Policy Committee.

That prompted the trail study, which costs $107,850.

Ollis said the study results should be in by the end of the year.

The $301,250 east–west study is much bigger in scope, with the plan that projects will be ready for submission to the state’s Smart Scale program, which scores them for funding.

“It’s a massive project,” Ollis said.

The first phase of the east–west study is nearly complete, with the second phase, which is focused on engineering and right-of-way, set to begin soon, according to Ollis.

The east–west study has identified 13 corridors with long-term issues. Those corridors are expected to have “severe” congestion problems in the latter years of the long-range transportation plan.

Several Stafford County roads made the list, including State Route 610, U.S. 17, Butler Road and Mountain View Road. In Spotsylvania, State Route 3 and Courthouse Road are on the list. In the city, Fall Hill Avenue and Cowan Boulevard will be studied in depth for future improvements.

The study also focuses on transit and pedestrian and bike paths, which could result in improvements to paths and bus service in the region.

