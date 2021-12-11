Study addresses east–west transportation issues in Fredericksburg area

A long-term mobility study focused on east–west modes of transportation in the Fredericksburg area has pinpointed the most significant problems. The next step is to solve them.
The area’s north–south roads, Interstate 95 and U.S. 1, and the tracks and trains that carry Virginia Railway Express, Amtrak and freight north and south through the region account for the bulk of the region’s planning and projects.
But the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting an East–West Mobility study, with input from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Railway Express, the University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College and the Fredericksburg Cyclists Club.
The study is needed because even if I–95 and other major area north–south roads are improved, the east–west corridors also have to handle traffic for the system to work, FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said in an interview last week.
“Where will the future congestion be, and what can we do between now and then to prepare so that we don’t have terrible gridlock in future years?” Ollis asked.
The study, he said, focuses on getting people to and from I–95, U.S. 1 and area train stations using the primary east–west roads. The study also looks at long-range transit, pedestrian and bicycle path improvements that could help improve east–west movement.
The roads portion of the study identified 13 corridors with long-term issues. Those corridors are expected to have “severe” congestion problems in the latter years of the long-range plan, according to the FAMPO study.
Several Stafford County roads, including State Route 610, U.S. 17, Butler Road and Mountain View Road, made the list. In Spotsylvania County, State Route 3 and Courthouse Road are on the list. In the city, Fall Hill Avenue and Cowan Boulevard earned attention.
New I–95 access points are among the potential long-term solutions to improve east–west mobility, according to the study.
Ollis said Spotsylvania officials are interested in a new exit at Harrison Road, and the city is seeking an exit in the Central Park area. A proposal for an exit in the area of the I–95 Welcome Center gained steam several years ago but did not come to fruition.
Transit access and pedestrian and bike paths also can play a role in improving east–west mobility, Ollis said.
Most of the transit recommendations to be studied revolve around improving VRE feeder bus service and bus transit to such locations as Central Park and the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
Fredericksburg Regional Transit will soon begin updating its strategic plan, which will address some of the transit needs in the study, Ollis said.
The study recommends further investigation into connecting pedestrian and bike paths in the area. Such connections would link paths to the Fredericksburg train station and VRE stations in Stafford and Spotsylvania. The study also will consider improving the path network with links to Central Park and the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
In the city, sidewalk and path improvements could focus on helping UMW students get around.
“Over the winter, we’re going to be looking at what solutions to those problems we need to present,” Ollis said.
FAMPO staff will work on the path solutions identified in the study, but will hire a consultant to help complete the roads portion.
