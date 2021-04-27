Study: Fairview Beach pollution isn't from human waste

In summer 2020, the team looked at actual samples that exceeded state standards for amounts of bacteria. Researchers looked at 30 samples from May to July, and none showed levels of human waste.

“The take-home message here is really simple: Human fecal contamination as determined by this human DNA fecal marker is not the driver behind the recreational water quality exceedances at Fairview Beach,” Gonzalez said.

He noted the samples were compared with tests taken from beaches in Hampton Roads that were polluted by human wastewater and, “I can’t tell you how different the results were.”

After the presentation, Jim Morris, vice chairman of the Service Authority, asked Gonzalez if any samples were taken from the bottom of the river. He said he’s contended all along that contamination might have come from the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant in Washington.

“We’re right there in the bend of the river where sediment falls out,” Morris said. “I really wonder if it’s not something in the river bed that’s getting stirred up.”

Gonzalez said samples weren’t taken specifically from the river bed, but the water was tested after extreme wind had stirred up the bottom in 2019 and from samples that exceeded bacterial levels in 2020.