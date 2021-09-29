Study looks at Lafayette Boulevard changes

Kelly said if the Spotsylvania section were widened and not the Fredericksburg portion “there would be bottlenecks.”

He suggested the city could use right-of-way to expand, but FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said the city would have to acquire right-of-way to widen the road. Potential right-of-way costs has long held back widening plans for the road.

Another long-term modification would add a roundabout to the Dixon Street exit from the Blue and Gray Parkway and add an access road to the Virginia Railway Express parking lot in the city. This project would cost an estimated $7.4 million.

The study’s near-term suggestions include upgrades at four intersections: Twin Lakes Drive, Harrison Road, Greenwich Drive and Falcon Drive.

A right-turn lane would be added to Harrison Road, resulting in a “significant decrease” for current and future traffic turning onto Lafayette during morning and evening peak traffic, according to the study. The new right-turn lane would cost an estimated $3.574 million.