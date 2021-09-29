Study looks at Lafayette Boulevard changes

A study of Lafayette Boulevard suggests short-term and long-rage fixes, including widening a portion of the road that stretches from U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County to downtown Fredericksburg.
The study, presented recently during the Policy Committee meeting for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, is the second of two focused on Lafayette Boulevard.
The first study focused on mass transit and the current study aims at road improvements. Both studies were conducted by consultant Michael Baker International.
Zach Harris, with Michael Baker, presented the findings.
The study’s long-term approach looked at the feasibility of two major projects.
One project would widen the southern portion of Lafayette Boulevard to U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania, Harris said. The road would be widened to four lanes from Harrison Road to U.S. 1. The widening would cost an estimated $7.550 million.
The widening would focus on that section of Lafayette in order to avoid impacts to sidewalks and residential properties, Harris said.
Fredericksburg Councilman Matt Kelly asked why the widening wasn’t considered for the city portion of Lafayette.
Harris said the study considered numerous options—adding roundabouts; converting the road to two lanes in one direction—but none worked for the city stretch.
Kelly said if the Spotsylvania section were widened and not the Fredericksburg portion “there would be bottlenecks.”
He suggested the city could use right-of-way to expand, but FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said the city would have to acquire right-of-way to widen the road. Potential right-of-way costs has long held back widening plans for the road.
Another long-term modification would add a roundabout to the Dixon Street exit from the Blue and Gray Parkway and add an access road to the Virginia Railway Express parking lot in the city. This project would cost an estimated $7.4 million.
The study’s near-term suggestions include upgrades at four intersections: Twin Lakes Drive, Harrison Road, Greenwich Drive and Falcon Drive.
A right-turn lane would be added to Harrison Road, resulting in a “significant decrease” for current and future traffic turning onto Lafayette during morning and evening peak traffic, according to the study. The new right-turn lane would cost an estimated $3.574 million.
A restricted crossing U-turn is suggested for Twin Lakes Drive. This change would eliminate left turns from Twin Lakes; that traffic would make a right onto Lafayette, then take a U-turn to head toward the city. The change would result in decreased delays and would cost an estimated $4.030 million, according to the study.
The study calls for adding a right turn for Old Greenwich Drive traffic. The estimated $1.920 million project would decrease delay during morning and evening peak traffic periods.
On Falcon Drive intersection, left turns would be eliminated, which Harris said would result in big improvements in traffic flow.
The study also suggested the city consider “consolidating” some commercial access points to reduce the number of areas where those vehicles enter and exit Lafayette Boulevard.
