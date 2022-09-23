Study proposes rapid bus service, Stafford transit center

A study of east–west travel in the Fredericksburg region proposes adding a new rapid bus service for the city and Spotsylvania County, and a transit center in Stafford County.

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is overseeing the study, which also proposes new bike and pedestrian paths in Stafford and Spotsylvania. In a 6–4 vote Tuesday, the FAMPO policy committee approved a motion to accept a 30-day public comment period on the study.

The latest findings are part of a larger study that focuses on getting people to and from Interstate 95, U.S. 1 and area train stations using east–west roads, transit and paths.

The first phase of the study focused on roads. Results of that study were presented late last year and identified 13 corridors with long-term issues. Those corridors are expected to have “severe” congestion problems in the latter years of the long-range plan, according to the FAMPO study.

Consultants with VHB are conducting the study, and presented the transit and pedestrian portions at Tuesday’s meeting. Most of the presentation focused on bus service, and proposed adding “rapid” transit bus service for Virginia Railway Express passengers the University of Mary Washington, Mary Washington Hospital and residents of new apartment developments.

Rapid bus service offers more frequent trips designed to run more efficiently. The study includes data from a rapid bus service in Fort Collins, Colorado, which is similar in size to the area proposed for Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania. The study also included Richmond’s rapid bus service.

A proposed “light” rapid bus service would run between downtown Fredericksburg and Salem Church Road in Spotsylvania. There were four options suggested, with the most popular having stops at Mary Washington Hospital and the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

The buses would run from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. The schedules would have buses arriving at stops (about a dozen in the proposals) every 15 minutes between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and every half-hour otherwise.

The service would include stoplight “signal priority” on a section of State Route 3, meaning green lights would hold for a brief period to allow approaching buses to pass through. The study also proposes a dedicated center bus lane on Route 3 between Taskforce Drive and Heatherstone Drive.

The operating costs for the service ranges from $1.74 million to $2.4 million annually depending on the option, according to the study. The buses could carry between 323,000 and 402,000 passengers per year.

The rapid bus service would be operated by Fredericksburg Regional Transit, which operates bus service in the Fredericksburg area. FRED’s buses run on a less-frequent schedule, with all but one route’s buses arriving each hour.

FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis told the committee the rapid bus services would bring “a new level of reliability and frequency for the riders. All across the world, since the ‘70s, people have given up on buses that are too slow or don’t come frequently because it just doesn’t serve a modern lifestyle.”

The city’s committee members seemed more open to the transit service, while the Stafford and Spotsylvania members appeared skeptical.

Spotsylvania Supervisors David Ross and Chris Yakabouski doubted the ridership exists to support the rapid service. Yakabouski said such a route should focus on the Massaponax area instead of Route 3.

Yakabouski didn’t like any of the four routes and said he doesn’t know anyone in the county who would use the bus service to go to the mall or downtown. He added that the service “looks like it would work very well in the city.”

Ollis said data show the area studied has the densest population and would best serve the rapid bus service. He pointed out that the Central Park Walmart is the biggest generator of bus riders.

He added that FAMPO staff members are looking into more routes for the area.

Tuesday’s presentation also included details for the proposed Stafford transit center in the courthouse area, where the county has been considering the creation of a mixed-use ‘downtown’ development.

The facility would serve commuter buses as well as local buses, making it a connection point and stop-off for riders. It would include a waiting room, passenger amenities and bus arrival information.

The study includes four options for the location of the transit center, all along Courthouse Road between U.S. 1 and I–95. One option would put it at the commuter lot near the I–95 interchange.

Ollis noted that Stafford is reconsidering the downtown plans, but said if the county does go forward with a downtown plan, it would eventually need such a transit center.

The third portion of the study proposes pedestrian and bicycle paths connecting to Virginia Railway Express stations in Stafford and Spotsylvania.

For Stafford, the study proposes a path connected to the Brooke Road VRE station, running along Brooke Road to the area of Stafford Hospital on U.S. 1.

There were two options to connect a path to the VRE station off U.S. 17 in Spotsylvania. One option would have a path running from the Germanna Community College campus near U.S. 1 east to the VRE station. The other option would have a path running along Benchmark Road west to the VRE station.

Changes are expected to be made to the transit proposals as more input is gathered, including from the FAMPO committee and the public. The study updates will be presented at future meetings.