Study suggests former hospital building not ideal for city school; joint public hearing set for Thursday

A feasibility study conducted by Moseley Architects on transforming the former Mary Washington Hospital into an elementary school or a middle school suggests that neither is ideal.

The study was released ahead of a joint public hearing between Fredericksburg City Schools and the City Council on Thursday at James Monroe High School at 7 p.m.

The public hearing may conclude with a vote on entering into an interim agreement with First Choice, LLC, to construct a new middle school.

Mary Washington Healthcare proposed swapping a tract of land in the Idlewild subdivision designated for a new middle school for the former hospital at 2300 Fall Hill Ave.

Walker–Grant Middle School would then be converted into an additional elementary school to ease capacity issues at those grade levels.

According to the feasibility study, the cost to convert 2300 Fall Hill Ave. into a modern middle school would be $56.3 million—$1 million less than the cost City Manager Tim Baroody has as a placeholder in his proposed budget for a new middle school.

The cost doesn’t include site improvements, parking and bus loop improvements or athletic fields.

Moseley Architects, which makes up half of First Choice, LLC, along with English Construction Co., determined that the old hospital building is too fragmented to work as school space and traffic circulation would be a major problem.

The study shows that the low ceilings in the facility would also hinder a Career Training Education program that includes classes such as building trades and auto shop.

Moseley mentioned that a CTE program featuring courses such as health and medical sciences, small animal veterinary, business and marketing, cosmetology, IT/cyber security, digital media, music production, criminal justice, culinary or STEM would be an ideal use of the old hospital.

With the feasibility study on that building complete, City Council and School Board members now turn their full attention to the Idlewild tract, which includes three parcels totaling 46.7 acres.

Moseley included in its study the possibility of co-locating the middle school and Mary Washington Healthcare office space. The offices would be 120,000 square feet and four stories high.

According to Moseley, there is sufficient property for 400 parking spaces at the proposed MWHC facility.

There would also be access to the Civil War ruins via the entrance road off Gateway Boulevard, as well as sufficient space to create a modest amount of parking to access to the site.

City Councilman Jason Graham, who lives in Idlewild, said he’s vehemently opposed to co-locating the school and the offices. He said it would be a traffic nightmare for Idlewild residents.

But Councilman Jon Gerlach and others reminded Graham that if MWHC decides to leave the city and builds offices for the approximate 600 employees in nearby Spotsylvania County, it would be an economic loss for the city.

Graham said that MWHC employees would only drive in and drive out of the area, so it wouldn’t be a financial boon to have them there.

He lamented that the office space would adversely affect the quality of life of Idlewild residents. He also questioned if office space for 600 workers will be needed post-pandemic, as many will continue to work from home.

“I know we give a lot of priority to our residents downtown and I don’t think we give the same priority to residents outside of downtown,” Graham said. “That’s why I am going so strongly in this direction because I don’t think they’re being given the same priority and the same consideration downtown residents are given when we talk about preserving quality of life.”

Gerlach countered that the market should dictate where MWHC locates its offices. He said that the greenspace and noise buffers that Graham mentioned would be negated by the construction of offices or a new school.

Gerlach said he would hate to lose the economic activity stemming from one of the largest employers in the city. He and Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw also noted that if MWHC co-locates with the school, it would help with the cost.

“I think it’s fiscally irresponsible at this point to say we’re not going to consider a commercial component next to the middle school,” Gerlach said. “It involves so many other moving parts that we don’t know yet … I think it’s premature to say only a school can go there.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

