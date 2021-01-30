 Skip to main content
Study to consider new aquatics center for Spotsy, city
Study to consider new aquatics center for Spotsy, city

Swimmers compete in the 2020 Commonwealth District swim meet at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center in Stafford. Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington are looking into the feasibility of joining together to build a second competitive swimming complex in the region.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

A new aquatics center could be in the cards for the Fredericksburg area.

Last week, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved funding for the county’s portion of a study to determine the feasibility of bringing an aquatics and athletic complex to the area.

Supervisor David Ross made the motion to support the study, which he said will be undertaken by the county, Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington.

The study aims to determine whether the community would support such a complex.

Ross touted the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, praising its facilities and what it offers. He also said the facility makes money for Stafford.

The board voted 7–0 to support the study.

In January, UMW put out a request for bids to study opening a Rouse-like complex.

“Community response has been favorable such to suggest that additional similar resources may be required to meet the needs of the community to include academic, private and public use,” the proposal states. “Of note, the City of Fredericksburg Schools currently uses the University of Mary Washington Aquatic Center, which is an aging facility.”

The $13 million, 76,000-square-foot Rouse complex, in the Embrey Mill neighborhood off Courthouse Road, opened in 2016.

The center has a 50-meter competition pool with 800 spectator seats, a recreation pool, a therapy pool, a group exercise room, a fitness room and a basketball court. There hosts exercise classes, swim lessons, sports leagues and childcare. It also has a café, as well as outdoor grass and artificial turf fields.

Stafford owns the building and earns revenue from a management company and fee-based programs.

