Study to examine using former hospital as Fredericksburg middle school

Fredericksburg officials have commissioned an architectural firm to conduct a feasibility study on converting the former Mary Washington Hospital into a middle school.

Moseley Architects is also reviewing the possibility of placing the new middle school and Mary Washington Hospital offices on the same tract of land in the Idlewild subdivision.

Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley briefed City Council on the status of the study at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Whitley said it’ll be four to six weeks before the study is completed.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said city officials aren’t trying to interfere with the construction of the new school to address capacity concerns, but added the option of swapping the Idlewild land with the hospital must be thoroughly explored.

“Nobody’s trying to stop the train,” Greenlaw said. “We know we have to deal with capacity issues. Nobody is trying to unduly slow anything down. But we need good information to make decisions.”

Whitley noted that the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority put forth $50,000 for the study, which should cover the complete cost.