Study to examine using former hospital as Fredericksburg school

Fredericksburg officials have commissioned an architectural firm to conduct a feasibility study on converting the former Mary Washington Hospital into a school to relieve capacity issues.
Moseley Architects is also reviewing the possibility of placing the new middle school and Mary Washington Hospital offices on the same tract of land in the Idlewild subdivision.
Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley briefed City Council on the status of the study at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Whitley said it’ll be four to six weeks before the study is completed.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said city officials aren’t trying to interfere with the construction of the new school to address capacity concerns, but added the option of swapping the Idlewild land with the hospital must be thoroughly explored.
“Nobody’s trying to stop the train,” Greenlaw said. “We know we have to deal with capacity issues. Nobody is trying to unduly slow anything down. But we need good information to make decisions.”
Whitley noted that the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority put forth $50,000 for the study, which should cover the complete cost.
Mary Washington Healthcare officials approached the city earlier this month about the possibility of swapping the former hospital at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. for the Idlewild tract. The notice came just before City Council and the School Board were set to hold a public hearing to approve an interim agreement to build the new school in Idlewild.
“Given the intriguing possibilities of that [swap], the public hearing was put on hold,” Whitley said.
City and school staff have met since then to discuss the parameters of the study.
City Councilman Matt Kelly said he’s concerned that Moseley is conducting the study because it is the same firm that’s been selected to build the school, which could cost approximately $65 million if it's a middle school.
Kelly also expressed concern that not enough community members understand that in addition to the possibility of a new middle school, there would be operational costs of a third elementary school, which would be located at the current Walker-Grant Middle.
“We haven’t spent a lot of time talking about what the impacts of that are,” Kelly said of the third elementary school.
Kelly suggested that City Council hold a work session to discuss the study and other issues prior to a joint session with the School Board.
In other business Tuesday night, City Council deferred a second vote on the modified redistricting plan that was submitted by resident Tina Morris. The vote will now be held during the Feb. 8 meeting.
Council also approved a budget amendment to appropriate $700,060 of state and federal COVID-19 relief funds to replace the HVAC chiller and pump at Walker–Grant Middle.
Vice Mayor Chuck Frye announced plans for the annual gun giveback event with the Fredericksburg Police Department and the city’s Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. But that event was postponed to an undetermined later date because of the possibility of a winter storm.
Frye also announced plans to honor the Walker–Grant High School Class of 1950 with a plaque on Feb. 10. The graduating class for the city’s Black high school at the time was denied entrance into the front door of the Dorothy Hart Community Center for its ceremony 72 years ago. There was then a march and protest held to dispute the denial.
