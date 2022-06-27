Summer meals distribution may double as families face 'tremendous challenge'

While prices at the grocery store continue to rise, so are the number of free breakfasts and lunches being given out this summer by the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

It’s on track to set a record and more than double the meals distributed this year through its Summer Food Service Program, said Dan Maher, president and CEO of the Food Bank. Based on current levels of interest, the program could distribute more than 60,000 meals during 10 weeks—almost twice as many as the 32,000 meals given out last summer.

Higher prices at the grocery store and gas pump have created “a tremendous challenge for people in so many ways,” Maher said. Kim Castillo, who picks up meals for seven children—three of her own and four in another family—knows what he means.

“Prices have gone up drastically,” said the Spotsylvania County mother who goes to both meal distribution sites in her county, each time they’re open. “This is a great help for the kids.”

Increasing food prices are straining everyone’s budget, said Elizabeth Borst, director of Virginia Community Food Connections, a group of regional agencies that come together to meet the need.

“This is particularly hard on families with limited incomes and individuals with fixed incomes,” she said. “Within our region there are many community resources that can help, including free summer meals for kids, meal delivery for seniors, farmers market programs that make local produce more affordable and free food pantries that welcome all neighbors.”

Borst suggested that anyone who is struggling with food contact their local Social Services department or the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank at 540/371-7666 or online at fredfood.org for assistance.

Before the pandemic, many area schools provided sit-down lunches at schools or community buildings where children could have a sit-down meal and participate in a learning activity.

But the pandemic forced agencies, like the regional food bank, to pivot and offer what’s called “Grab-and-Go” distributions. Curtis Dickerson, the Food Bank’s coordinator of children’s programs, and Candy Morgan, truck driver, arrive at sites, unload coolers and set up distribution tables.

At the Snow branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library at Spotsylvania Courthouse last week, they were joined by volunteers Amy Clodius and Susan Carter who greeted everyone who drove through the pick-up line.

“They’re always so kind and helpful,” said Nicole Empie, whose two daughters in the back seat started munching on Pop-Tarts and muffins as soon as they got their bags. “That’s really, really thoughtful of them to do this.”

She’s been grateful for the supplemental meals and the accent on fresh, nutritious foods. Recent lunches have included salads made with quinoa and kale, fresh broccoli and carrots, white peaches and blood oranges.

“I think it’s so cool they are introducing these really healthy things,” Empie said.

Dickerson, who resembles actor Eddie Murphy to the point one person calls him “Buddy Love,” said the accent on quality food makes him feel great as well.

“We know we’re providing something good, nutritious and tasty,” he said, adding that people even called the Food Bank, asking for the recipe for the quinoa-kale salad.

Volunteer Clodius is a special education teacher in Spotsylvania and many of her students come from economically challenged families. She emailed them about the summer food program but wasn’t sure how many understood the message because a number aren’t native English speakers.

The Food Bank provides the meals for children up to age 18 through a federally funded program, and no registration is needed. Each child gets a bag packed with two breakfasts, two lunches and four single servings of white and chocolate milk.

Offerings for a recent distribution included Pop-Tarts, blueberry muffins, tangerines, apples, chicken salad, broccoli, bologna and cheese sandwich and a package of DunkAroos, cookies to be dipped in frosting.

Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 5.

“Thousands of Virginia students rely on nutritious free or reduced-priced meals during the school year. The Summer Food Service Program ensures that students receive proper nutrition, even when they aren’t in school,” said Jillian Balow, superintendent of public instruction for the Virginia Department of Education. “I am appreciative of all our summer meals sponsors and partners who work to help reduce food insecurity when school is not in session.”

