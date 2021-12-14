Summertime staple gets winter edition as Peace in da Paint returns to city Dec. 18

Washington said he’s thankful city schools are allowing the use of the facility at no charge.

He’s still seeking sponsorships to cover other expenses, but he’s also receiving financial support from the Fredericksburg area community service organization #ENOUGH!.

Stafford County resident Gary Holland, founder of #ENOUGH!, said it was logical to assist Washington with resources because it aligns with the group’s vision of uniting the community.

#ENOUGH! has been recruiting vendors and local businesses to come in and market their products while the basketball action is taking place on the court.

“These events aren’t free,” Holland said. “So we’ve been raising money to help with the financial aspect so [Washington and Turner] can focus on making it a great event that is helpful and impactful to the community.”

The event will feature three youth basketball games as well as a contest between the Fredericksburg’s Police Department and Fire Department.

It will be the second time city police officers have participated in the event. Officers competed against youth in a contest this past summer as part of their community policing efforts.