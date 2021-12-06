Summit leads to proposal to build community for Fredericksburg-area homeless

The regional Continuum of Care—the planning body that coordinates services for the homeless in the Fredericksburg region—has put together a plan to develop a community specifically to provide housing and support services for the chronically homeless.
The concept is called permanent supportive housing, and it combines affordable housing with support services to address the needs of chronically homeless people—those that, according to the definition used by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, have experienced homelessness continuously for at least 12 months or on at least four separate occasions adding up to 12 months in the last three years and have a disability.
Residents in permanent supportive housing typically sign a lease and their rent is subsidized, but they also receive on-site case-management services such as mental health and substance abuse counseling; community engagement opportunities; and employment or education support.
Participants in a local Unsheltered Homelessness Summit hosted in September by the Continuum of Care determined that there is “a clear need” for a permanent supportive housing solution in Planning District 16—which covers Fredericksburg City and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties—according to a summit report released last week.
Summit participants included elected officials representing each of the District 16 localities as well as homeless services providers and other community partners.
At the summit, CoC program director Samantha Shoukas shared an update on regional homelessness data.
In Planning District 16, 65 percent of the unsheltered homeless—those whose primary nighttime residence is a place not designed or ordinarily used for sleeping, including cars, parks, abandoned buildings, bus or train stations, airports and camp grounds—are white, 72 percent are male and 78 percent have a disability or past trauma.
As a response to the pandemic in 2020, homeless services providers worked to move all unsheltered individuals and families into shelters, hotels or into housing. Those who remain unsheltered have complex needs, including mental health challenges, alcohol abuse problems and chronic health issues, that require the extra assistance provided by permanent supportive housing, Shoukas said.
According to the summit report, “PD-16 needs 75 more affordable [permanent supportive housing] units to meet the needs of the unsheltered homeless community, as well as those living in temporary COVID-19 hotels.”
“Market factors make housing affordability a large challenge,” the report continues. “The current supply chain demands plus the cost of land and lumber make it hard for developers to construct affordable housing units around the country and especially in the greater Fredericksburg region.”
Summit participants determined that a public/private partnership is required to address the issue, that the CoC should continue to lead the effort, that local governments should both contribute funding and help locate new federal dollars to support housing, and that community engagement is crucial, the report states.
The next step in the report’s action plan is for Shoukas and Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody to meet with Virginia Supportive Housing, which helps develop affordable housing communities statewide, to determine interest in working on a project in the Fredericksburg area by Dec. 31.
Local planning directors will work with their departments to analyze zoning and identify potential revisions or amendments that would support a permanent supportive housing project by March 31, 2022, and CoC staff will “consider potential site acquisition” and identify and apply for sources of funding within the same time frame.
