Summit leads to proposal to build community for Fredericksburg-area homeless

Summit participants included elected officials representing each of the District 16 localities as well as homeless services providers and other community partners.

At the summit, CoC program director Samantha Shoukas shared an update on regional homelessness data.

In Planning District 16, 65 percent of the unsheltered homeless—those whose primary nighttime residence is a place not designed or ordinarily used for sleeping, including cars, parks, abandoned buildings, bus or train stations, airports and camp grounds—are white, 72 percent are male and 78 percent have a disability or past trauma.

As a response to the pandemic in 2020, homeless services providers worked to move all unsheltered individuals and families into shelters, hotels or into housing. Those who remain unsheltered have complex needs, including mental health challenges, alcohol abuse problems and chronic health issues, that require the extra assistance provided by permanent supportive housing, Shoukas said.

According to the summit report, “PD-16 needs 75 more affordable [permanent supportive housing] units to meet the needs of the unsheltered homeless community, as well as those living in temporary COVID-19 hotels.”