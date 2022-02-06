Sunday morning fire guts home in Mayfield

With the help of bystanders, two people appear to have escaped serious injuries in a Sunday morning house fire in Fredericksburg's Mayfield neighborhood.

The fire started about 9 a.m. in a green, wood-frame clapboard house on Frazier Street.

"It's terrible," Lisa West, who lives two houses down from the burned home, said in a telephone interview.

West praised emergency workers and "an angel" she said helped get her elderly neighbor to safety.

She didn't know there was a fire until a car screeched to a halt in front of her house and a woman jumped out and ran off. A dog also jumped out of the car, which prompted West to go outside.

When she walked out of her house, West could feel the heat from the nearby "totally engulfed" house, with flames and black smoke spewing from the windows. By that time, bystanders had helped move her elderly neighbor to safety.

West said the woman is "bed-ridden" and would not have been able to escape on her own.

West talked with her neighbor before emergency crews took the woman to the hospital. She said her neighbor seemed to be OK.