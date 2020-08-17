Sunny skies most of Monday until late afternoon storms arrive

The work week weather will start out pleasant but by midweek things go downhill.
This – Monday – morning the Rappahannock River valley features a bit of ground fog while the rest of the Fredericksburg vicinity basks in bright sunshine. Temperatures at dawn were in the low 60s (F) thanks to clear skies overnight coupled with lowered dew points (compared to last week’s soggy air). This afternoon, those temperatures will top out in the mid-80s before a weak cold front pushes east of the Blue Ridge mountains.
That front will fire storms ahead of it with perhaps one or two becoming strong to severe thanks to the wind shear associated with the boundary. The Storm Prediction Center has the I-95 corridor under a Marginal Risk – level 1 out of 5 – for severe weather this afternoon. The main concern will be strong straight line winds accompanying the heavy rain and the ever-present lightning threat. Western sections of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties should be on the lookout for storms anytime from 4:00 p.m. onward. Areas to the east of I-95 will be visited an hour or so later.
Tuesday looks to dawn bright and sunny with morning lows once again dipping into the low 60s. Under clear skies and the still strong August sunshine Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. Dew points will remain in the mid-60s so humidity levels will be noticeable but still bearable. Then tomorrow night that front will hang up along the coast.
A couple of upper level disturbances will “wrinkle” the boundary, forcing surface low pressure to form along it. That will usher more rain into Fredericksburg and vicinity Tuesday night into Wednesday. Fortunately, the current air mass is much less juicy than last week’s so precipitation totals (and flooding potential) will be much lower.
Meanwhile, the graphic indicates the potential of tropical development this week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances, the westernmost of which looks to reach the Caribbean by Friday. Each has a decent chance of strengthening into a named storm over the next 5 days, with Laura and Marco being the next names on the Atlantic basin list. It’s getting to be that time of year...
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.