Sunny skies most of Monday until late afternoon storms arrive

The work week weather will start out pleasant but by midweek things go downhill.

This – Monday – morning the Rappahannock River valley features a bit of ground fog while the rest of the Fredericksburg vicinity basks in bright sunshine. Temperatures at dawn were in the low 60s (F) thanks to clear skies overnight coupled with lowered dew points (compared to last week’s soggy air). This afternoon, those temperatures will top out in the mid-80s before a weak cold front pushes east of the Blue Ridge mountains.

That front will fire storms ahead of it with perhaps one or two becoming strong to severe thanks to the wind shear associated with the boundary. The Storm Prediction Center has the I-95 corridor under a Marginal Risk – level 1 out of 5 – for severe weather this afternoon. The main concern will be strong straight line winds accompanying the heavy rain and the ever-present lightning threat. Western sections of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties should be on the lookout for storms anytime from 4:00 p.m. onward. Areas to the east of I-95 will be visited an hour or so later.