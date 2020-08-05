Post-Isaias today will be cooler and calmer in Fredericksburg.
The effects of Tropical Storm Isaias were widespread along the eastern third of the Mid-Atlantic states. The graphic shows the wind (blue dots) and tornado (red dots) reports through 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, including the cluster of wind damage in the Fredericksburg vicinity. In addition, several inches of liquid were collected in area rain gauges, with 7 total inches at the Stafford Regional Airport site.
Fortunately today – Wednesday – looks to be a lot calmer under mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 80s (F), just about average for early August. A dissipating “cold” front is just south and east of the area which allowed slightly less humid air to creep in last night. The proximity of that boundary means that there is a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon but Fredericksburg looks to stay dry until after sunset.
Thursday that boundary will wobble back west and north as a couple of upper level disturbances swing by. Tomorrow will be cloudy with a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms than today. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has most of Virginia under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms tomorrow so keep that in mind. Temperatures under the cloud deck will top out in the mid-80s, another welcome respite from July’s heat.
Weather for the end of the work week will be similar to tomorrow’s conditions but the weekend appears to be sunnier and drier. It will also feature a return to the 90s so the summer heat isn’t over just yet. We’ll look closer at the weekend forecast in Friday’s blogpost.
