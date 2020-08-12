Sunshine will become scarce while Fredericksburg's weather turns wetter

Another slow-moving front is bringing clouds and rain into Fredericksburg.

Above average afternoon temperatures will end after today - Wednesday - thanks to a “cold” front which will wobble across the region for a while. The left panel of the graphic shows the approximate position of the boundary this morning. It is fostering clouds and showers in and around Fredericksburg as I write this. Behind this precipitation the sun will reappear later this morning and afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 90s (F).

However showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon and stick around a while as a series of upper air disturbances add their energy to the setup. The right graphic panel shows anticipated rainfall totals through 8:00 pm Friday evening. Fredericksburg area rain gauges will collect a couple of inches of liquid by then, with some localized sites seeing even more than that due to slow-moving thunderstorms. In fact the entire region is under a Flash Flood Watch from noon today through 11:00 pm this evening (and I wouldn’t be surprised to see another such Watch issued for Thursday).