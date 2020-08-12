Sunshine will become scarce while Fredericksburg's weather turns wetter

Another slow-moving front is bringing clouds and rain into Fredericksburg.
Above average afternoon temperatures will end after today - Wednesday - thanks to a “cold” front which will wobble across the region for a while. The left panel of the graphic shows the approximate position of the boundary this morning. It is fostering clouds and showers in and around Fredericksburg as I write this. Behind this precipitation the sun will reappear later this morning and afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 90s (F).
However showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon and stick around a while as a series of upper air disturbances add their energy to the setup. The right graphic panel shows anticipated rainfall totals through 8:00 pm Friday evening. Fredericksburg area rain gauges will collect a couple of inches of liquid by then, with some localized sites seeing even more than that due to slow-moving thunderstorms. In fact the entire region is under a Flash Flood Watch from noon today through 11:00 pm this evening (and I wouldn’t be surprised to see another such Watch issued for Thursday).
All that rain and an overall lack of sunshine will serve to tamp down daily high temperatures starting tomorrow. The 90s will be replaced by the mid- to upper 80s Thursday afternoon, readings which will last through the weekend. Unfortunately the sticky humidity will continue as dew points continue to hover in the uncomfortable range. That means overnight temperatures won’t drop below the 70 degree mark for most locales over the next few days.
Meanwhile the National Hurricane Center is keeping its collective eyes on the next disturbance out over the Atlantic. This one looks like it will strengthen to tropical storm levels later today and would receive the name Josephine. Currently the track forecast takes the center of this system to a point several hundred miles east of the Bahamas early next week. It's too early to tell where Josephine might head after that.
Happy Hump Day!