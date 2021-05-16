Supervisors expand tax exemptions for some elderly, disabled Stafford residents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Some of our seniors only have Social Security, or maybe one pension, or maybe they have one piece of land. They’re normal Americans, and this is all they have left,” said Coen. “It just seemed equitable to be looking out for those people.”

As part of the same package, supervisors approved steps to prorate the amount of tax those enrolled in the county’s tax relief program owe the county in the event the taxpayer dies.

Prior to the change, the estate of the deceased was required to pay the entire year of taxes, regardless of the date of death. But Mayausky said the new rules prorate the amount of taxes due based on the date of death.

Coen said the old rule caused concern among some of his constituents in the George Washington District.

“It didn’t seem fair,” said Coen. “Why would you tax someone for an entire year if they didn’t own it for the full year. The way it was set up was not equitable or kind. Someone has a death in their family, why are we harming them?”

Mayausky said applications for the county’s tax relief program are processed only one time each year.