Supervisors expand tax exemptions for some elderly, disabled Stafford residents

A handful of fixed-income seniors and disabled Stafford residents are about to get a bigger tax break.
“About 20 people are moving into that tier,” said Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky.
He said those county residents are now enrolled in the county’s tax relief for the elderly and disabled program, something that’s been around for about 50 years, and something supervisors recently expanded.
The program has about 1,100 participants and grants them each up to $3,000 in a real estate tax exemption each year. Participants must be over 65 years old or must be completely disabled and can earn no more than $35,000 from all income sources. For completely disabled residents, $10,000 can be deducted from their total income to qualify for the program.
Earlier this month, supervisors unanimously approved a measure to increase the total net worth of an individual household from $350,000 to $400,000. Although the amount does not include the value of the resident's dwelling and up to 20 acres of land, Mayausky said the $50,000 bump added about 20 county residents to the tax exemption program.
The decision came after a push for more benefits by Supervisor Tom Coen.
Coen said he wanted something added to the budget to help the elderly and disabled in Stafford, where the average cost of a new home is $449,000, up 15 percent from one year ago, according to the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors. Coen said higher costs mean higher taxes for all county residents, including those who are older or disabled.
“Some of our seniors only have Social Security, or maybe one pension, or maybe they have one piece of land. They’re normal Americans, and this is all they have left,” said Coen. “It just seemed equitable to be looking out for those people.”
As part of the same package, supervisors approved steps to prorate the amount of tax those enrolled in the county’s tax relief program owe the county in the event the taxpayer dies.
Prior to the change, the estate of the deceased was required to pay the entire year of taxes, regardless of the date of death. But Mayausky said the new rules prorate the amount of taxes due based on the date of death.
Coen said the old rule caused concern among some of his constituents in the George Washington District.
“It didn’t seem fair,” said Coen. “Why would you tax someone for an entire year if they didn’t own it for the full year. The way it was set up was not equitable or kind. Someone has a death in their family, why are we harming them?”
Mayausky said applications for the county’s tax relief program are processed only one time each year.
“Applications have to be in by April 1,” said Mayausky. “But we’re happy to get people on the list, get them the application ahead of time.”
To find out more about the county’s tax relief program, visit staffordcountyva.gov.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438