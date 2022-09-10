Supervisors seek research on regional bypass, pause Downtown Stafford project

Stafford County supervisors voted Tuesday to send a letter to the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to begin looking at options for a possible Rappahannock River Crossing west of Interstate 95.

“This is just a letter to research the river crossing and all the potential options, the funding, etc.,” Rock Hill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch said.

The idea of a regional bypass in the area, as well as another bridge across the Rappahannock to help ease traffic congestion in the region, is not a new concept.

As recently as 2018, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross presented a map to FAMPO with a possible version of a western bypass that ran from Stafford to Orange County. Ross first unveiled his suggestion that never materialized to the group in 2013 and over the years, other similar examples of possible bypasses have been proposed and forgotten.

On Tuesday, Griffis-Widewater District Supervisor Tinesha Allen asked FAMPO administrator Ian Ollis what another look at the topic might offer Stafford supervisors.

“Are you going to take into consideration the improvements along (Interstate) 95, meaning the extension of express lanes and the thru-way crossing in your research?” Allen asked. “I don’t see how doing a new study is going to tell me something different than the other two (studies) hadn’t told me.”

Ollis, who told supervisors he was not speaking as an official member of FAMPO, but simply as a transportation planner, said he’s seeing renewed public interest in the bypass topic, including a river crossing—possibly at the terminus of Celebrate Virginia Parkway—to connect Stafford and Fredericksburg.

“I think the point is, there’s been a renewed interest in this issue recently and people saying, you still haven’t come up with a solution,” Ollis said. “Maybe bypassing the whole urban area isn’t the goal, maybe connecting the urban areas is the goal.”

Ollis said a decade ago, planners didn’t have traffic management tools they have today like StreetLight, a program that helps transportation planners find the most efficient way to move traffic through a region based on the collection and analysis of real-time vehicle movements.

“It can map for you people’s origins of destination—where they’re coming from and where they’re going to,” Ollis said. “And that kind of tells you where they want to go and you can investigate river crossings that match those origins and destination points.”

Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke said she feels research into a new bypass of some type is needed to help ease traffic congestion locally, but also said she does not favor an outer connector approach because of the urban sprawl it would bring.

“If you think we have a lot of homes now, we will only generate more out in the rural areas,” Bohmke said. “Where we really don’t want development.”

The motion to send the letter to FAMPO passed 4–2. Supervisors Pam Yeung and Tom Coen voted no on the measure, while Allen abstained from casting a vote.

Downtown Stafford

Also on Tuesday, supervisors decided to take another look at Downtown Stafford—a walkable, mixed-use development plan approved by a 4–3 vote about 15 months ago.

County officials said visitors at the new downtown area that lies parallel to the southern edge of Courthouse Road near the U.S. 1 interchange, would enjoy an “experiential retail experience,” such as augmented reality clothing stores with holographic technology to allow customers to try on different outfits.

That plan also included building 2,400 multi-family homes and 70 townhouses, on top of 5,784 homes the county already has zoned for construction in the vicinity.

“I’d like to see every single residential dwelling unit removed from Downtown Stafford,” Vanuch said Tuesday. “So, I don’t know if you have an option to make that wish come true.”

Yeung, like Supervisors Darrell English and Monica Gary, has only been in office since Jan. 1. She said previous work by county officials already revealed the number of residential units needed to make Downtown Stafford a success, and suggested a deeper look at the county’s strategic, comprehensive and traffic plans before repealing the previous supervisors’ decision.

“I’m willing to continue reading, I’m not done, and I’d either rather defer this or give us some more time to look at this a little bit,” Yeung said. “I just want to do my best in making sure that I make the best decision for my constituents.”

Bohmke said since the election of three new supervisors in January and the hiring of a new county administrator in June, the previous supervisors’ vote on Downtown Stafford deserves a second look.

“I think it’s always good to go back and kind of reassess and look at what decisions did we make, why did we make those decisions, are those still good decisions in light of what’s going on in the market right now, what we want in Stafford County,” Bohmke said.

But Stafford’s Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors to take a deep look at the issue again might require additional data and possibly the services of a consultant.

“VDOT’s going to ask us what’s the traffic impact and we need a consultant to help us with that, especially if we’re opposing more commercial development versus residential development,” Harvey said.

English said he was against the Downtown Stafford project even before he was elected last November.

“The traffic is a big problem, we’ve got the schools on us, they want to put six new schools in 10 years here, you’ve got all that stuff coming in,” English said, “If I had my way today I’d say nix it, take our losses and let’s go.”

Meanwhile, construction of the Fountain Park development is underway at the corner of U.S. 1 and Courthouse Road.

Also approved by supervisors last year, Fountain Park will be a separate 6-acre development situated next to Downtown Stafford that includes residential homes along with offices, shops and restaurants. Supervisors once envisioned the development as a gateway to Downtown Stafford.

Jeh Hicks, director of community relations for Jarrell Properties of Fredericksburg, said Fountain Park is proceeding as planned.

“Some of the conceptual work we’ve done has increased the retail restaurant space,” Hicks said. “We’re still looking at 70,000 square feet of office space and we’re up to 15,000 square feet in retail-restaurant and 309 apartments.”

Supervisors will continue their discussion on Downtown Stafford during their Oct. 18 meeting beginning at 3 p.m.