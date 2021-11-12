Supervisors wrestle with public safety pay bonuses

A state-required $3,000 “hazard pay” bonus is due by the end of the month for 87 sworn officers at the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
The bonuses have proven to be frustrating for the Board of Supervisors, with members lamenting the state’s mandated hazard pay because only certain county employees are getting bonuses.
The only employees on tap for the bonus are those whose salaries are paid by the Virginia Compensation Board, according to a report by Assistant County Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Bonnie Jewell during a meeting Tuesday. The cost is $280,967, all of which is covered by state funds.
Jewell said the compensation board slots are chosen by the county and are somewhat “luck of the draw,” with the higher-salary positions often being selected so the county gets the “maximum reimbursement from the state for those positions.”
She added that it would be “detrimental to morale” to limit the bonus payments to just those employees.
Jewell showed the board five options, which ranged from giving only the required state-funded bonuses at no cost to the county, to giving bonuses to all 973 county employees. The county would be responsible for covering $406,917 in the latter scenario.
The overall cost to give bonuses to other county employees could be defrayed by federal American Recovery Act funding related to the pandemic. For instance, the county could use more than $2.3 million from the federal funding to pay for the option to give all county employees a bonus.
The supervisors were not happy with the “unfunded mandates” but also wanted to give bonuses to other county employees.
The board eventually voted to give bonuses to 224 full-time Sheriff’s Office “public safety scale positions,” for those employed for at least one year as of June 30. The cost totals $723,408. Federal funds will cover $426,294 of that total and the county will pay $16,148.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski and Chairman Kevin Marshall voted against the option.
Marshall said if employees in one county department get a raise, all should.
Yakabouski said the county should do more planning on how to use the federal funds, along with expected federal infrastructure funding, and handle the employee bonus issue during the normal budget process, early next year.
