Support efforts ongoing for seniors displaced after fire at Fredericksburg retirement community

Fredericksburg officials and community organizations are still working to assist the residents who were displaced earlier this month by a fire at the Madonna House at Belmont, city officials said.

Sonja Cantu, public information officer for Fredericksburg, said about 25 apartments damaged in the May 16 blaze at the retirement community on Cowan Boulevard will require several months of renovations before they can be occupied again. Another 46 apartments weren’t as severely damaged and should be ready sooner, she said.

Meanwhile, numerous residents are being temporarily housed at the Clarion Hotel and the Sleep Inn.

Cantu said the city will continue working with others to assist the residents until all have either returned to the Madonna House or find other permanent housing. Cantu said the management of the Madonna House is committed to bringing back every displaced resident who wants to return.

The American Red Cross, the city social services department and the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care are among those assisting the residents.

The late-night fire started in a fourth-floor ceiling just outside a stairwell, fire officials said. City fire chief Mike Jones said Friday that officials are still trying to pinpoint the cause of the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire; firefighters from Stafford and Spotsylvania assisted their city counterparts at the scene.

Cantu said the city social services department is continuing to accept gift cards for the residents, many of whom are on fixed incomes and lost their belongings. As of last week, $540 in gift cards had been received; the department is unable to accept cash donations.

For information about donating, residents can call 540/372-1032. Gift cards can be delivered to the city department at 608 Jackson St., Suite 100, during business hours.

In addition, Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging has set up a GoFundMe called “Help for Fire Displaced Madonna House Residents.” More than $1,600 had been raised as of Friday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.