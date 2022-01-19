Supreme court refuses to hear city church tax case, lower court ruling stands

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a case involving trustees of a Spotsylvania County church who filed a lawsuit against the city of Fredericksburg.

New Life in Christ Church is located on Burgess Lane in Spotsylvania County. But its trustees own a home on Franklin Street in Fredericksburg that houses the two coordinators of the church’s University of Mary Washington outreach ministry.

New Life in Christ was seeking to avoid paying property taxes for the home in Fredericksburg based on a Virginia law that provides a tax exemption for real estate and personal property owned by churches and exclusively occupied or used for the residence of the minister.

City attorneys argued that the outreach coordinators, Josh and Anacari Storms, aren’t the “ministers” of the church, according to the Book of Church Order that governs the Presbyterian denomination.

Fredericksburg Circuit Court upheld the city’s stance and the ruling withstood appeals to the both the Virginia Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court.