Survey finds most Virginians approve of K–12 schools' COVID-19 response

Parents angry about school closures and mask mandates have made their voices heard across the state in recent months, but a survey by the University of Mary Washington shows they are in the minority.

Sixty-one percent of survey respondents gave their school district’s COVID-19 policies an A, B or C rating—where A is excellent and C is adequate—while just 11 percent said their schools deserved an F.

“For weeks we have been seeing and reading in the news about parents angrily protesting local COVID policies,” said Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science at UMW and director of UMW’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies. “This survey demonstrates that those loud voices are very unrepresentative ones.”

Research America Inc. conducted the survey of 1,000 Virginia residents for UMW between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13.

Forty percent of respondents said their local school district’s COVID-19 policies were just about right, as compared with 18 percent who said their local district was too strict and 20 percent who said it was too lenient, with the rest undecided.

The survey revealed a gender gap in opinions about school policy, with 22 percent of men saying schools were too strict as compared with 15 percent of women.