Survey results show scope of need among Germanna students

She said she never would have been able to get through without Germanna Cares.

"Being a single mom, I’ve always had a full-time job while I've been a student for past four years—until COVID—and I never made enough money to really live off my job," Pierce said. "If it wasn't for funding from Germanna Cares, there's no way I would have been able to make it."

Germanna staff has always known there were unmet financial needs among its student body and that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to exacerbate those needs. Now, the results of a national survey are making clear how many students are affected.

Just under half of Germanna students who responded to the national #RealCollege survey, which is administered annually by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University, are experiencing at least one basic need insecurity.

The #RealCollege survey is the nation's largest assessment of four- and two-year college students' basic needs, said Tiffany Ray, vice president of student services for Germanna, and this is the first year Germanna has participated.

