Survey seeks Fredericksburg-area residents' input on transportation

Regional planners are looking for Fredericksburg-area residents to weigh in on the transportation network in an effort to get firsthand accounts of any issues.

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has launched an online survey to “identify shortcomings of the current transportation system and suggest improvements to decision-makers,” FAMPO Public Involvement Coordinator Stacey Feindt said in a news release.

The survey is for residents of Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

The survey includes questions focused on “habitual travel patterns, common travel issues, attitudes on using public transportation, and more,” according to the release. The survey also will include questions about why some travelers do not use trains or other mass transit and if there are issues with access.

The survey, which is anonymous, seeks specific details, such as where residents live and travel to for work and school. This approach will allow planners to “find commonalities among neighborhoods or certain portions of a county or the city,” Feindt said.