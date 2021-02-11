Survey seeks info on local impact of pandemic

Since the pandemic began almost a year ago, the Rappahannock United Way has received more than three times the number of normal requests for financial assistance—many from households that are normally financially stable.
Residents needed help with bills, child care and housing costs for the first time. As the fallout from the crisis has continued, the United Way wants to gauge the impact to the community and provide resources and support to fill those needs, according to the agency.
The United Way is asking residents to complete an online survey about their households, changes in employment and their ongoing concerns about everything from medical issues and mental health to being able to put enough food on the table.
Through Sunday, residents of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford are asked to complete the survey at rappahannockunitedway.org/covid-survey.
The survey is available in English and Spanish and takes about 10 minutes. Those completing it are asked to share it with others.
Meanwhile, the number of local residents with confirmed cases of the virus continues to increase at a lower pace than all-time highs seen in January, but still at a level much higher than surges last spring or summer.
Another 203 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday for a total of 21,369 cases since the pandemic began.
That includes 8,839 cases in Stafford County; 7,799 in Spotsylvania County; 1,722 in Caroline County; 1,683 in Fredericksburg; and 1,326 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,930 cases in Culpeper County; 3,733 in Fauquier County; 1,708 in Orange County; and 1,067 in Westmoreland County.
Across Virginia, another 3,699 new cases and 26 new deaths were reported Thursday for a cumulative total of 541,018 cases and 6,958 deaths associated with COVID-19.
