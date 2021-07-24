Survey takes public pulse on transit in Fredericksburg area

Could light-rail transit service be in the future for the Fredericksburg area?
The answer to that is unclear, but light-rail service topped the list of enticements drivers said could lure them to use public transit in a survey taken by 1,060 Fredericksburg-area residents between May 25 and June 18.
The transit survey, conducted by the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, turned up that nugget and other interesting takes by area residents. FAMPO’s staff has analyzed the data and continues to work on developing maps.
The survey will be incorporated into the 2050 long-range transportation plan and an east–west mobility study FAMPO will undertake.
“This tells us what the public wants,” FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said of the survey.
He said the mobility study will provide the facts.
The survey addressed potential transit expansion, as well as reasons the survey takers choose to drive instead of using mass transit. The survey also gathered information on where the respondents live and work.
Half of the respondents work in the FAMPO area—Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania. Forty-four percent of respondents live in the area and commute outside of it. The remaining six percent of respondents telework at home.
More than 440 respondents said inconvenience and lack of routes near homes is the primary reason why they avoid public transit. The next highest knock on transit (159) is that it takes too long. Next in line is cost, as 143 car drivers said driving is less expensive than using transit.
Lack of options (120) and infrequent train service (110) also were top complaints about area transit service.
Quicker and more reliable service topped the list, at 618, of enticements that could draw more drivers to mass transit. More transit access near homes, work, schools and shopping also would draw the respondents (480) to transit.
New light-rail service was the top choice of future transit, with 34 percent of 960 survey respondents selecting that option, something Ollis called “unusual.”
The survey did not specify the type of light rail, but this form of transit is similar to metro trains or trams. Light rail “can operate on mixed-flow streets or in its own semi- or fully-separated right-of-way, including on freeway medians or shoulders, railway right-of-way, pedestrian malls, drained canal beds, in tunnels and on overhead viaducts,” according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.
Second on the list of enticements was increased commuter rail, with 21 percent of the respondents saying that could draw them to use transit. New or rapid bus service also was a popular choice for transit expansion.
“People want more forms of rapid public transit,” Ollis said, adding that the survey indicates residents think the current transit service is too small and too slow.
Ollis and staff will present the full survey findings, including the maps, to the FAMPO Policy Committee in August.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436