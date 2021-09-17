Suspect arrested in double shooting in Fredericksburg

A man charged with shooting two people in a Fredericksburg apartment this week was apprehended early Friday following a high-speed car chase in Chesterfield County, police said.

Jeffery Columbus Brown, 32, is charged in the city with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and multiple other charges.

Brown is accused of entering an apartment in the 1100 block of Tuckahoe Drive at the Valor Apartments off Fall Hill Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and shooting a 32-year-old man and his 32-year-old girlfriend multiple times.

The woman was able to call 911 and both victims were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Their conditions had reportedly improved by Friday.

Brown has admitted in prior court testimony to being a gang member and a heroin dealer. It remains unclear what led to Wednesday’s shootings or how Brown got into the apartment.

Details about the chase in Chesterfield and associated charges were not available Friday. But Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport confirmed that Brown was taken into custody following a pursuit that started at 12:18 a.m. on Interstate 95.