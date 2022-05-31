 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in Stafford pursuit found hiding in a backyard

A Stafford man was arrested Sunday after deputies found him hiding in some grass following a high-speed pursuit in the county, police said.

Sgt. M.L. Jacobeen was on patrol at 7:38 p.m. when he saw a Lincoln pickup traveling south on U.S. 1 (Richmond Highway) near Centreport Parkway at just under 80 mph, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights while attempting to make a traffic stop, but the driver turned onto Enon Road and sped off.

Jacobeen briefly lost sight of the truck as it made a left turn onto Porter Lane, Kimmitz said. The deputy spotted the truck a short time later in a driveway on Porter Lane, but the driver was no longer in it.

Numerous dogs were barking toward the rear of a home, and the suspect was soon found lying in a backyard.

Edward K. Normanyo, 39, was charged with eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and driving on a suspended license. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

