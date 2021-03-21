Swim instruction company created by sisters in a Spotsylvania backyard adds new location

A local swimming instruction business started by Spotsylvania County sisters 14 years ago in a neighbor’s backyard pool is growing again by adding a new location in Central Park.
It was 2007 when Keri Rayford and Rochelle Preut made a deal to clean their neighbors’ house in exchange for the use of their pool to teach county youngsters to swim.
By 2008, they were teaching year-round at the pool at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Spotsylvania, adding a second teaching location in 2017 at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center in Stafford County.
The company, which now includes husbands Aaron Rayford and David Preut, is adding a third location where they will have the pool to themselves.
It’s at 1666 Carl D. Silver Parkway, just down from Buffalo Wild Wings in a spot with a pool where swimming lessons used to be offered by Kids First.
“It’s nice to have this as a win for small business, for the girls and for Fredericksburg,” said Aaron Rayford, who handles marketing. “We love all our other locations but are excited to now have a spot where we totally control the space. We can hang our stuff on the wall and control the schedule for what happens when.”
The two families have eight children between them, and they’re all competitive swimmers. Everyone is involved with operating Little Fish, which offers lessons for youngsters starting at six-months-old and also has adult classes.
Keri and Aaron Rayford said everything from the party rooms to the changing areas was set up with COVID-19 protocols in mind. Aaron Rayford said all the instructors wear masks and temperature scans are used when patrons arrive.
“Because we got the space before lessons began, we were able to arrange everything in a way that looks orderly and safe, rather than having to take what was already in place and pull it apart,” he said.
Keri Rayford said she and her sister taught their fair share of classes in the business’s early years, but their time is devoted mainly to administrative duties these days. David Preut is the general manager.
She said the business had been looking for a third location for a while, and that the two families were excited to learn that the previous owner had left the Central Park pool during the pandemic.
Keri Rayford said Little Fish uses a model that allows students to progress quickly.
“If they come in and have skills up through, say, our third level, that’s where we move them,” she said.
Aaron Rayford noted that for some students, regardless of age, the goal may be learning to stay safe in the water. For others, the goal may be more ambitious.
“If you’d like to swim like Michael Phelps, or as close as you can come to that, we’re going to help you toward that goal,” he said.
Most Little Fish basic swim classes are limited to four students, with private instruction also available. There are also parent-and-tot classes, as well as stroke and fitness classes. Lessons are offered by the month.
“We’ve had some that have been with us for seven, eight years or more,” said Keri Rayford. “For many of our students, especially the ones in the stroke and fitness classes, swimming is a life skill at which they can always get better and faster.”
Aaron Rayford said parents or anyone who wants to sign up for classes at any of the Little Fish locations can find the class that fits them best by using a skill-level calculator on the company’s website, littlefishswimming.com.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415