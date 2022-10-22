Swim star Devin Bateman works to recover from paralysis

Walking her dog on Easter Sunday, Celeste Bateman had an oddly uneasy feeling.

Her youngest son, Devin, was spending his first college spring break in Baldwin County, Alabama, on the shore of the Gulf of Mexico with friends from Washington & Lee University. A woman of faith, she said a small prayer.

“It was so ironic,” said her husband, Don. “We were actually discussing Devin, and she said, ‘Lord, please take care of my baby.’ Five minutes later, I got a call on my phone.”

The number was unfamiliar, and the news was devastating.

Taking a break from a game of spikeball, Devin, a standout competitive swimmer, had dived headfirst into the water. It was shallower than he expected, and he suffered a severe spinal cord injury that, sixth months later, has left him unable to use his legs.

“I couldn’t move at the time. I was trying to flip over off my back, and I couldn’t,” Devin Bateman said in a recent phone interview from the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, where he’s undergoing rehab. “I did realize it was a bad situation from the first. It was a scary situation. Luckily, one of my friends flipped me over.

“I didn’t know just how serious it was. ... I had no clue of what was happening. I just knew I had no movement. Once my friends got me back on the beach, I realized, ‘Oh man, this is a pretty serious situation.’ “

Unable to move, Bateman had to hold his breath to keep from drowning until teammate Matt Snyder pulled him from the water. He was airlifted to Pensacola, Florida, for surgery to repair his C5 and C6 vertebrae. The sixth vertebra had punctured his spinal cord, leaving him without motion below the neck.

“I didn’t feel angry, I just knew it was bad,” Bateman said. “I thought, maybe there’s a quick fix, and I’ll be better after surgery.”

It wasn’t that simple. The day after surgery, he regained some arm movement, but faced a long road of work and uncertainty.

“My first reaction was that I was obviously shocked and saddened,” W&L coach Kami Gardner said. “After that, it becomes, OK, he’s still with us. That’s the most important thing. Then you go into mom mode a little bit.”

‘Lights up a room’

Devin is Don and Celeste Bateman’s only child. Each had two children from previous marriages, but there was something special about their youngest.

“Devin just lights up a room when he walks into it,” his father said. “He just takes it over. That’s his personality. People are just drawn to him.”

Devin made plenty of friends at Stafford High School, where he was named Free Lance–Star swimmer of the year as a high school senior in 2021 after winning two VHSL Class 5 state relay titles and placing second individually in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle.

He quickly won over his new teammates at W&L, helping the Generals win their seventh Old Dominion Athletic Conference team title in eight years. (They didn’t compete during the 2021 pandemic.)

“You can definitely talk to him about everything: funny, sad, happy,” teammate C.J. Hovis said. “He’s a great guy. He cares about everybody. He’ll make jokes and make light of any situation.”

That positivity will be crucial in Bateman’s recovery.

“With spinal cord injuries, it varies,” Don Bateman said. “Until the swelling goes down, which can take up to two years, you really don’t know someone’s full capabilities. The positives are, he’s athletic and he was in tremendous shape when this occurred.”

After getting the news, the Batemans hurried home and packed. Unable to find a direct flight to Pensacola, they drove the 900 miles, with no idea of their son’s condition.

“Not knowing was the worst part,” Don Bateman said. “The positive thing was, it allowed her to be the emotional one. I was behind the wheel, so I tried to block it out and stay on course to get down there. It was a crazy situation.”

Celebrating small wins

Once his condition stabilized, Devin was transferred to the prestigious Shepherd Center, a private, nonprofit hospital that specializes in spinal cord injuries. Its website features the motto: “Creating ‘I Cans’ since 1975.”

He soon began three months of inpatient rehab, and for the past two months he has returned four times a week for outpatient therapy. What began with small steps such as moving his arms progressed to bigger things such as brushing his teeth, bathing and dressing himself.

“There’s a lot of little things that seemed impossible,” he said, “but now I’m realizing I can do this. The first big one was sitting up on my own. I was impatient. I couldn’t even roll over at first. But now I can sit up.“

He still doesn’t have full use of his hands, but he can navigate in his manual wheelchair thanks to specialized gloves. He’s in a program called Beyond Therapy, which uses a process called neuroplasticity to strengthen muscles and neurons with the hope of regenerating lost connections.

Celeste, a retired law enforcement agent, has been with her son since the accident. Don, who is still working in college security, visits every 2–3 weeks, as his schedule permits.

That allows him to see his son’s improvement, which is not always obvious to Devin or his mother. Devin’s latest accomplishment is being able to lift himself into his wheelchair or from one surface to another without assistance.

“We celebrate the small wins,” Don Bateman said. “The key is not to be discouraged at the same time. We all visit dark places. It’s easy to be upset and angry, to do the ‘Why me? Why did this happen?’ But you can’t stay there. You have to say, I’m here. What can I do to improve the situation?’

“He works so hard, He says, ‘This is what I’m gonna do.’ His focus is to get back on track and take steps to recovery,” his father said.

Even someone as optimistic as Devin admits to struggling with his new reality, though.

“The hardest thing is not being able to get out and do stuff and move around. Sometimes I can be pretty hyper. I’m all over the place,” he said. “It does sometimes get to me—especially thinking about swimming, and not being able to do what I was once capable of. It definitely gets to me, but I’ve got to get over it.”

Added his father: “We’ve called ourselves Team Bateman for years, and it has to be Team Bateman to get us through this. If he’s down, Mom is up. If Mom is down, I’m up. We work together to stay strong for him. I believe positive vibes make positive things happen.”

‘We’re going to be OK’

If that’s the case, Bateman has an army of support.

News of his condition rapidly spread through reports in swimswam.com, a popular swimming website, and regional and national news outlets.

Hovis, his teammate, and his family established a GoFundMe account that raised roughly $180,000 in just a few days toward his medical expenses and sat at $283,517 as of Wednesday.

“As soon as word got out, it was overwhelming, the number of people who reached out,” Don Bateman said. “People we hadn’t heard from in years, people he swam against. That’s the biggest deal in his recovery. It keeps him in the mindset to work hard to improve.”

Devin spent time with former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who regained the ability to walk after his career was cut short because of a spinal cord injury. He also met Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

His W&L teammates made him get-well cards, and Hovis, who is from suburban Atlanta, visited him often over the summer. The Rappahannock Swim League, in which he competed since age 9, set up a video cam to let him watch this summer’s finals and virtually presented him with the Ken Novell Award, recognizing teamwork and leadership.

“It was great for everybody to reach out and check on me, seeing where I was mentally,” he said. “It was an amazing, amazing experience. Even some friends who I hadn’t been able to see for a long time reached out to me.

“There are times when I feel down, but hearing from people is a huge morale boost. It’s great to know that people are rooting for me. I really want to make everybody else proud.”

His parents are modifying their home in Leeland Estates to accommodate his needs, and he’s scheduled to return Nov. 2. If all goes well, he plans to return to W&L for the spring semester, which begins in January, and, as he put it, “hit the ground running.”

Said Hovis: “It would mean a lot. Everybody misses him. Everyone would be so excited. The whole school would.”

It’s still uncertain if Devin will ever walk again, let alone swim. But he’s not the only member of his family to be transformed by his experience.

“Humanity is amazing,” Don Bateman said. “With all of what has gone on for the past couple of years, you lose a little bit of hope in humanity.

“… When this occurred, people reached out and embraced us. Some people didn’t even know who we are, but had heard or read about his story. It restores your belief in humanity, that there are so many good people. That continues to drive him to work and succeed. It lets you know we’re going to be OK.”