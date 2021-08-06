Swimming advisory issued for Widewater State Park beach

A swim advisory was recently issued for Aquia Creek in Stafford County.

The Virginia Department of Health issued the advisory for the swimming beach area at Widewater State Park on Aquia Creek because of a harmful algae bloom.

Samples, collected on July 14, indicate unsafe levels of cyanobacteria, according to the advisory on the department’s online algae bloom map.

The department warned that people and pets should avoid areas with the harmful algae. Cyanobacteria can cause skin rashes and stomach illnesses.

The health department advisory noted that “two cyanotoxin levels were detectable in the same area but were well below levels that “pose a human health concern.”

The harmful algae blooms have also been reported this summer at another popular recreation spot in the area.

The department expanded swim advisories last month for Lake Anna in Spotsylvania, Louisa and Orange counties, where the harmful algae blooms have happened each of the past four summers.

The health department’s Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force continues to monitor the water quality where the advisories have been issued.

