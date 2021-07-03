Swinging into traffic control at Dahlgren

Naval Support Facility Dahlgren is deploying a new agent in an effort to decrease congestion at the busy and often backed-up B Gate off U.S. 301 into the Navy base at Dahlgren.
Starting Tuesday, the Navy will start using a swing arm that was installed in 2020, but not necessarily needed then because the pandemic had reduced traffic into the base. The mechanism is on northbound Potomac Drive near B Gate and will be activated Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Signs at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Potomac Drive direct traffic to Commerce Drive, in order to access the base from U.S. 301. Residents of Potomac Drive will still be able to access their neighborhood from either Commerce Drive or Bennion Road (B Gate), but will not be able to exit the neighborhood via Bennion Road during the hours the swing arm is deployed, according to the Navy.
The arm is designed to decrease congestion at B Gate, promote safety and eliminate excess traffic through the Potomac Drive neighborhood.
Given that almost 11,000 people were employed at Navy Support Facility Dahlgren during fiscal year 2020, there’s potential for a lot of wear and tear on neighborhood roads.
According to the annual economic impact and demographic report from fiscal 2020, federal workers make up the highest percentage of base employees, with 5,902 people. Another 4,333 are contractors and 362 are members of the military.
From fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020, the number of federal employees increased and so did their payroll, which topped $627 million, up from $602 million the previous year.
The various commands at Dahlgren spent an additional $67 million on active duty salaries and more than $444 million in local contracts, according to the report.
The survey doesn’t calculate the salaries of those temporarily assigned to the base or include them in the overall personnel count, but the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center trained more than 1,800 active duty sailors and allies in fiscal 2020.
The bulk of Dahlgren workers live in King George County, which accounts for 32 percent of the workforce. Next is Fredericksburg with 16 percent, Spotsylvania County with 11 percent, Stafford County with almost 8 percent, and Westmoreland County with almost 5 percent. The remainder come to Dahlgren from other locations in Virginia and Maryland.
More information about the base’s economic impact—or the impact to traffic from the new swing arm—is available from the Naval Support Activity South Potomac’s Public Affairs Office at 540/653-8153.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425