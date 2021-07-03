Swinging into traffic control at Dahlgren

Naval Support Facility Dahlgren is deploying a new agent in an effort to decrease congestion at the busy and often backed-up B Gate off U.S. 301 into the Navy base at Dahlgren.

Starting Tuesday, the Navy will start using a swing arm that was installed in 2020, but not necessarily needed then because the pandemic had reduced traffic into the base. The mechanism is on northbound Potomac Drive near B Gate and will be activated Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Signs at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Potomac Drive direct traffic to Commerce Drive, in order to access the base from U.S. 301. Residents of Potomac Drive will still be able to access their neighborhood from either Commerce Drive or Bennion Road (B Gate), but will not be able to exit the neighborhood via Bennion Road during the hours the swing arm is deployed, according to the Navy.

The arm is designed to decrease congestion at B Gate, promote safety and eliminate excess traffic through the Potomac Drive neighborhood.

Given that almost 11,000 people were employed at Navy Support Facility Dahlgren during fiscal year 2020, there’s potential for a lot of wear and tear on neighborhood roads.