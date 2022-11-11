Tactical training center proposed in Spotsylvania

A Herndon Virginia-based group is proposing a security-style tactical training center on 82.9 vacant acres in the Partlow area of Spotsylvania County.

The proposal, by GT Tactical Operations, will need approval for a special-use permit and rezoning from its current agricultural status, which will have to be approved by the Board of Supervisors. The proposal is in the early stages.

The company has scheduled a meeting at the Berkeley Community Center for 6 p.m. Monday.

On its website, GT says its management team includes “senior-level practitioners that have extensive experience in law enforcement training and tactics.”

The group says its facility “will focus on providing a realistic and real-world training venue for patrol units, SWAT teams, emergency response teams, tactical teams, tactical units, fire and rescue and other first response teams as well as military and private sector security sompanies.”

According to the initial submission for the project, there would be 11,000-square-feet of building space on 22.49 acres of the property, which fronts Mt. Olive Road.

In its application packet, GT states that it is “not affiliated with any other companies, agencies, or entities including any previous applicant.”

Another training facility, the Crucible, was proposed in the Thornburg area in 2017, but was largely opposed by residents. Supervisors rejected the company's rezoning request and special-use permits in 2021.

The Crucible proposed a military-style security training center in an area near U.S. 1 where there is a shopping center and other businesses in one of the fastest growing areas of the county. The area around the Crucible site was mostly wooded, with some houses on large lots. But there also were nearby neighborhoods.

The Crucible plans called for training U.S. federal agencies and multinational corporations. The training would have included simulated improvised explosive devices, open-air firing ranges and a road course.

GT Tactical Operations’ proposal appears to have some differences compared to the Crucible.

The GT site is in the more rural Partlow area, near the Caroline County line. The property is surrounded mostly by woods and fields, along with a handful of homes on larger lots.

The GT proposal says only “clients actively engaged in domestic U.S. policing/first responder/security operations will be accepted.”

The training would focus on instruction as well as exercises “reflective of the type of activities a citizen sees law enforcement and first responders engaged in throughout the community, on a daily basis,” according to the proposal.

Live firearms would be prohibited on the property. Instead, GT says in its proposal, it would use simulated firearms “converted so that they are only capable of firing non-lethal training ammunition, which has a maximum effective range of approximately 150 feet, in an unobstructed environment.”

According to the proposal, all of the training areas are designed with “ample distance to prevent escape of any NLTA projectiles and all training areas will be fenced to further enhance containment.”

Vehicles will have speed restrictions, and there will not be high-speed vehicle training, the company states in its proposal.

GT’s proposal calls for buffering its training areas from neighboring properties to have as little impact as possible, visually and audibly.

The company also said most of the training would be inside structures. Those structures would be more than 300 feet from Mt. Olive Road and any “occupied property.”

The structures would be temporary modular structures, “mainly composed of modified steel shipping containers” that would be regularly reconfigured according to the proposal. There also would be paved roads, parking areas and lighting to simulate urban areas.

The property would be fenced and gates will control access to the site.

GT also states there would be an armed safety officer on site who is not involved in the training.

The facility would operate on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., with accommodations for 35 students and five staff, including instructors.