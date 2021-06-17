Tappahannock leaders vote to remove Confederate statue, keep soldiers' names

Carter said he became disheartened at times by the constant debate in the community and the description of those opposing the monument as agitators who need to move out of the county if they don’t like looking at the statue. Carter said he was also dismayed that Gladding said there is no systemic racism in Tappahannock—a statement Gladding stands by.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Carter said. “Three-hundred and sixty-nine days is how long it took and we maintained the course. We’ve been respectful. We’ve been unbiased.

“It was a difficult journey. ... We’ve had to be subjected to people in a public forum using the N-word with no one stopping them. We’ve had to sit back and have decorum while the same wasn’t afforded to us.”

Carter started a website called Essexmonument.com to explain why he and others believe the memorial should be removed. He also led a push to raise $10,000 from more than 130 donors to provide to the town for the removal of the monument.

Gladding said Town Council isn’t sure how those funds will be used. Carter said one donor suggested using the money to assist with the contextualization of the plaque.