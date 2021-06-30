Task force recommends Fredericksburg's new school be a middle school

"These large numbers are going to be coming to the middle school very shortly," Boyd said. "If we begin a new elementary, we would complete the new building and turn around and be in dire need of a new middle school. If we build a middle school, there will be no equity issue, but we will also not have the capacity issue, because we can look ahead and solve that problem before it hits."

Boyd said building a middle school now may be more expensive than building an elementary school, but will be cheaper than completing one new school and then having to start another.

She also said a new middle school could present opportunities to expand the division's career and technical education course offerings.

City Council in May passed a resolution supporting construction of a new school and requesting preliminary cost estimates by December. School division Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt presented a timeline on Tuesday for achieving this deadline.

Applicants for the design contract are being asked to submit their qualifications by July 16 and submissions will be shortlisted by the end of July, Eberhardt said.

The two or more shortlisted applicants will present design proposals by early September and the School Board will award the contract by late September.