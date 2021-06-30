Task force recommends Fredericksburg's new school be a middle school

The Fredericksburg school system's internal enrollment and capacity task force is recommending that the new school to be built in the city be a middle school.
School division staff and School Board members presented the recommendation and a timeline for design and construction—which has the new school opening in August of 2024—at a joint City Council and School Board working group meeting Tuesday.
The recommendation has not yet been approved by the full School Board.
The new middle school would replace the current Walker-Grant Middle School, which could then be renovated into a third city elementary school, the internal task force is suggesting.
The new school will be designed for approximately 900 students and Superintendent Marci Catlett said a site in the Idlewild subdivision "seems to be our No. 1 choice for now."
School Board and task force member Jennifer Boyd said there are several reasons for recommending a new middle school.
"One is the potential equity issue of a brand new, state-of-the-art elementary school and then two older ones," Boyd said. "But more importantly, the current middle school is already woefully outdated and has a lot of issues with respect to being a middle school."
Boyd said there is also a looming capacity issue at Walker-Grant, which sits behind Lafayette Elementary off U.S. 1. Both city elementary schools—Hugh Mercer, which has served grades K-2, and Lafayette, which has served grades 3-5—are over capacity and will still be over capacity when both are converted to K-5 schools for the upcoming academic year.
"These large numbers are going to be coming to the middle school very shortly," Boyd said. "If we begin a new elementary, we would complete the new building and turn around and be in dire need of a new middle school. If we build a middle school, there will be no equity issue, but we will also not have the capacity issue, because we can look ahead and solve that problem before it hits."
Boyd said building a middle school now may be more expensive than building an elementary school, but will be cheaper than completing one new school and then having to start another.
She also said a new middle school could present opportunities to expand the division's career and technical education course offerings.
City Council in May passed a resolution supporting construction of a new school and requesting preliminary cost estimates by December. School division Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt presented a timeline on Tuesday for achieving this deadline.
Applicants for the design contract are being asked to submit their qualifications by July 16 and submissions will be shortlisted by the end of July, Eberhardt said.
The two or more shortlisted applicants will present design proposals by early September and the School Board will award the contract by late September.
A detailed design submission will be presented to the School Board Dec. 17 and then approved by City Council just before Christmas.
Construction is estimated to begin in August of 2022, Eberhardt said.
City Council member Matt Kelly expressed concerns about the cost of building a new middle school, considering the other major capital projects the city must undertake—wastewater treatment plant upgrades, the city’s share of the Motts Run Treatment Plant and a new fire station.
"You are making a huge ask to do this and we have not made a case [to taxpayers]," Kelly said.
Boyd said the division plans to "reengage" the external enrollment and capacity task force, which would bring in other stakeholders.
"That's where we should start building the case," she said.
Jennifer Brody, the school division's finance director, said she believes the division will be able to use some of its federal emergency relief money to partially fund the remodeling of Walker-Grant into an elementary school.
The School Board will vote on the middle school recommendation at its next meeting July 12.
