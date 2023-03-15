After hearing presentations from department heads at Tuesday night’s meeting, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors voted to set the advertised real estate tax rate at 83.77 cents per $100 of assessed value.

That advertised rate is 10 cents higher than the current rate, as well as the recommended rate by county Administrator Ed Petrovitch. All other advertised tax rates remain the same.

The board can lower the advertised tax rates, but cannot increase them before finalizing the budget.

Last month, Petrovitch recommended a real estate tax rate of 73.77 cents and an operating budget of $645.1 million, which is 2.7% higher than the current fiscal year budget.

According to county staff, should the real estate rate be set at 83.77 cents, the average homeowner would pay $274 more in fiscal 2024, which begins on July 1. Those who own homes at the county’s median price, about $430,000, would pay $430 more in real estate taxes.

Sheriff’s Office representatives, including Sheriff Roger Harris, highlighted a staffing shortage and low wages, compared to other state localities, in its presentation. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for six new deputies and six new sergeant positions. The cost to close the gap in the Sheriff’s Office request is estimated to cost more than $4 million.

Harris said the department is struggling to keep up with the growth in the county, with mandatory overtime that is wearing on deputies and other personnel. He added that the Sheriff’s Office also will have more needs in the coming years as more development — residential and commercial — means more staff will be required.

The county’s fire and rescue departments are experiencing the same struggles, Fire Chief Jay Cullinan told the board. He figured they would need about $3 million more in the budget to stay on par with fire and rescue staff compensation in Stafford County.

The schools budget request also has a large gap.

The county budget is about $21 million short of the School Board’s proposal.

“We’re behind the eight ball” on meeting county department requests, Supervisor Deborah Frazier said.

County staff agreed, saying the real estate tax rate would need to increase more than 27.4 cents (about $52 million) to meet the departmental requests. And that figure does not include unfunded requests in the budget.

Supervisor Lori Hayes said the county is “faced with a difficult time here,” having to contend with inflation and other localities’ higher pay for employees.

Frazier noted that the county can’t increase the tax rate to fill all of the gap because it’s too much, but the board needs to address it incrementally.

Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said he understands the projected increase in the tax rate but he lamented the impact in a time with inflation and a shaky economy.

McLaughlin also said the budget requests are “the worst case.” He said the budget can be scrubbed of items that aren’t necessary. He thinks there are construction projects in particular that could be cut.

During the discussion, Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said the county has reached the point where it needs to increase the tax rate. He then recommended the 83.77 cent real estate rate, which the board approved unanimously.

The budget is a work in progress, with more meetings to come before board approval. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for March 30 at Courtland High School.