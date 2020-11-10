Teacher and legislator Bobby Orrock gets FFA honor for a lifetime teaching young people

Bobby Orrock, who has represented the 54th District in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1989, is proud to have recently received an honorary degree from the Future Farmers of America.
The honor, handed down by the National FFA’s Board of Directors, is a way to recognize “those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists.”
Orrock, who grew up on a farm, now lives on a farm in Caroline County. He taught agriculture in Spotsylvania County and elsewhere for nearly 40 years and said he was honored beyond words to be recognized that way by his peers. The award came during a virtual national FFA convention.
But the legislator and retired teacher said nothing topped the feeling he got when former students learned of the honor and either called or posted on social media heartfelt thanks for making a difference in their lives.
“That’s truly the more profound thing about all of this,” he said of about being called a difference-maker. “That’s about as good as it gets for a teacher.”
Orrock, who easily won reelection last year in his district that includes parts of Spotsylvania and Caroline counties, said he was especially moved by what one former student had to say.
“He said that he uses something learned in my class each and every day when he goes to work,” said Orrock.
The Caroline resident, who taught for 34 years at Spotsylvania High School and then five years in Hanover County schools, said he deeply enjoyed his teaching career. Asked to point to critical skills he taught that made a difference, he picked out two.
“The first was pushing students to achieve a career focus for themselves,” said Orrock. “That didn’t have to be a career in agriculture, but we did have them focus on what they wanted out of life. And then find a career objective to get them there.”
He said the second was more specific.
“We would always require students to do a short, prepared speech in front of the class, the premise being that whatever direction they went in life, they’d need to communicate with others,” said Orrock. “Given that the No. 1 fear in the population is speaking in front of a group, having experience doing that gives them an edge up in whatever career they go into.”
Orrock noted that in his own education—an undergrad degree from Virginia Tech in agriculture education and a master’s in agriculture education from Virginia State University—he got some good advice before college.
“When I decided I wanted to be an agriculture teacher, one of my teachers advised me not to take classes in dairy or poultry,” said Orrock, noting that he had experience in both growing up on a dairy farm.
Initially puzzled by that advice, Orrock said he got it when the advisor added, “Your life experiences will put you steps ahead of the other kids on those topics.”
Orrock said a different skill he taught often gets brought up by students: a unit on driving and backing farm wagons.
“I actually had some students who went on to be state winners in that,” he said, noting that while at Spotsylvania High School he had a small International tractor he’d have students navigate around cones in the parking lot behind the school.
“I told them that while many of them would never be on a farm, it would help them in life to learn skills like manual shifting, driving at safe speeds for different situations and maneuvering around other objects,” he said.
Orrock added, “It was a very small tractor, but to them it seemed huge. I had them go slow enough so that I could walk beside them, and lean over to cut it off before they could run into someone’s car.”
The legislator, who’s long had a gospel music show on WFLS radio, said one skill he got from his own FFA days was learning the ins and outs of Robert’s Rules of Order, as part of a skill competition between what are called Degree Teams.
“It’s what gave me the background to eventually become the parliamentarian of the General Assembly, knowledge further honed and refined as I taught it over the years,” he said.
And there’s where I had to share with Orrock that I was a fellow degree team member, having traveled all across the state in my own high school days to compete against other schools’ degree teams in contests on the correct way to run a meeting.
I closed my conversation with Orrock, who I’ve known for decades and covered for years at the General Assembly, by offering sincere congratulations on his lifetime achievement award.
What I didn’t say then, but will now, is that of all the local politicians I’ve known and covered over the years, Orrock is one of the ones I respect the most. Yes, he finds himself in political and/or philosophical battles at times, but he has an underlying decency and honesty that make him somewhat unusual these days.
That those traits were also a part of his professional life is not at all a surprise.
