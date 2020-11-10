Teacher and legislator Bobby Orrock gets FFA honor for a lifetime teaching young people

“He said that he uses something learned in my class each and every day when he goes to work,” said Orrock.

The Caroline resident, who taught for 34 years at Spotsylvania High School and then five years in Hanover County schools, said he deeply enjoyed his teaching career. Asked to point to critical skills he taught that made a difference, he picked out two.

“The first was pushing students to achieve a career focus for themselves,” said Orrock. “That didn’t have to be a career in agriculture, but we did have them focus on what they wanted out of life. And then find a career objective to get them there.”

He said the second was more specific.

“We would always require students to do a short, prepared speech in front of the class, the premise being that whatever direction they went in life, they’d need to communicate with others,” said Orrock. “Given that the No. 1 fear in the population is speaking in front of a group, having experience doing that gives them an edge up in whatever career they go into.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Orrock noted that in his own education—an undergrad degree from Virginia Tech in agriculture education and a master’s in agriculture education from Virginia State University—he got some good advice before college.