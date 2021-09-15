Teen dies after moped crash in Spotsylvania

A 16-year-old Spotsylvania boy died Wednesday as the result of an incident earlier this week in the county in which he was struck by two vehicles after riding through a stop sign on his moped, authorities said.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident occurred at 4:49 p.m. Monday on Rappahannock Drive near Gordon Road.

After running the stop sign, Skebo said, the boy collided with a Honda sedan. The impact caused the victim to be ejected from his moped into an SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction on Rappahannock Drive. He was not wearing a helmet, Skebo said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police would not release the boy's name, but family members on social media identified him as Tony Haggins–Richardson.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday. Skebo said the case remains under investigation.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with funeral expenses, the boy's grandmother wrote that the victim was brain dead well before his official death, but was kept alive so that his organs could be harvested.

The GoFundMe link is https://gofund.me/59f028e5.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.