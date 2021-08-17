Teen struck by vehicle near southern Stafford bus stop

A 15-year-old girl was injured Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to make her way to a bus stop in southern Stafford, authorities said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Mahoney said the injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-lilfe-threatening injuries.

According to Mahoney, the student was crossing Leeland Road to a public school bus stop near Amherst Avenue about 8:45 a.m. when she stepped into the path of an oncoming vehicle. After striking the girl, the driver of the vehicle called 911 and remained on the scene.

Leeland Road was closed to traffic for just over 90 minutes following the accident to allow investigators time to gather data associated with the incident. The accident remains under investigation.

