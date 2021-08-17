 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen struck by vehicle near southern Stafford bus stop
1 comment
alert top story

Teen struck by vehicle near southern Stafford bus stop

{{featured_button_text}}

A 15-year-old girl was injured Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to make her way to a bus stop in southern Stafford, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Mahoney said the injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-lilfe-threatening injuries.

According to Mahoney, the student was crossing Leeland Road to a public school bus stop near Amherst Avenue about 8:45 a.m. when she stepped into the path of an oncoming vehicle. After striking the girl, the driver of the vehicle called 911 and remained on the scene.

Leeland Road was closed to traffic for just over 90 minutes following the accident to allow investigators time to gather data associated with the incident. The accident remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Algerian brothers left homeless by wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert