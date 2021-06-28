Teenage Fredericksburg-to-Miami bike trek 50 years ago kept men friends to this day

On the first day of the trip, the three tried to spend the night in a caboose in Petersburg after riding 82 miles and Klotz having the one and only flat tire of the whole trip. Mosquitoes got so bad that they had to flee to a nearby motel. The clerk let all three stay for $8, provided they were out by 8 the next morning.

It wouldn’t be the first time they were run off by biting bugs. Camping on a sand dune in Jacksonville, Fla., proved to be as bad an idea as sleeping in a train car.

There seemed to be more campgrounds in those days, the men said, so they regularly stopped there or the occasional motel. They guessed they must have worn the same clothes for days on end because no one carried more than a pillow-sized backpack of belongings.

They all bore the smell of the road until they took the occasional shower. The first one who came out clean would then get a whiff of the others and announce: “You guys stink,” Klotz said.

In Goldsboro, N.C., a policeman told them to stay off the blacktop and on the dirt shoulder along U.S. 1. They did until he was out of sight, then got back on the pavement.