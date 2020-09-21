Temperatures in Fredericksburg will slowly warm later this week.

This – Monday – morning area thermometers bottomed out at 46, 43, and 47 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. With afternoon high temperatures expected to reach the upper 60s, that puts today’s readings roughly 10 degrees below September normals. The deep upper air trough responsible for opening the barn door to this chilly Canadian air mass has already moved off the East Coast and a warming trend is on the horizon.
Sunshine will continue to dominate Fredericksburg’s skies both today and tomorrow. Northeasterly winds from the outer fringes of Hurricane Teddy - out over the Atlantic and heading toward Nova Scotia - will gradually swap around from the northwest on Tuesday. (The aforementioned upper air trough is keeping Teddy away from the East Coast.) Tomorrow afternoon’s high temperature will climb into the low 70s, still a bit below average for the last third of September.
Also arriving tomorrow is the autumnal equinox which occurs at 9:31 a.m. As shown on the graphic the equinox happens when the Earth’s orbit and axial tilt combine to align the sun’s rays directly overhead at the equator. Because of a couple of vagaries of physics the indicated twelve hours of daylight and nighttime will actually occur in Fredericksburg this coming Saturday (9/26) when the sun will rise at 6:01 a.m. and set exactly 12 hours later. Regardless, tomorrow marks the official astronomical beginning of autumn.
Meanwhile, the tropics are still very active with Tropical Storm Beta drenching Gulf Coast sections of Texas and Louisiana at the moment. We’re into the Greek alphabet for Atlantic tropical names now after running through the entire 2020 list of regular names approved by the World Meteorological Organization. The official Atlantic basin hurricane season runs through the end of November so we’ll have to keep our guard up but at the moment nothing looks to threaten the Mid-Atlantic region.
Happy Monday!
