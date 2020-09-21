Temperatures in Fredericksburg will slowly warm later this week.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This – Monday – morning area thermometers bottomed out at 46, 43, and 47 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. With afternoon high temperatures expected to reach the upper 60s, that puts today’s readings roughly 10 degrees below September normals. The deep upper air trough responsible for opening the barn door to this chilly Canadian air mass has already moved off the East Coast and a warming trend is on the horizon.

Sunshine will continue to dominate Fredericksburg’s skies both today and tomorrow. Northeasterly winds from the outer fringes of Hurricane Teddy - out over the Atlantic and heading toward Nova Scotia - will gradually swap around from the northwest on Tuesday. (The aforementioned upper air trough is keeping Teddy away from the East Coast.) Tomorrow afternoon’s high temperature will climb into the low 70s, still a bit below average for the last third of September.