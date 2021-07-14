Terry McAuliffe touts education initatives during Fredericksburg visit

McAuliffe pointed out that more than 40 percent of Virginia’s high school students end their education upon graduation. He said community colleges and technical schools can offer those students a path to better, higher-paying jobs while also helping the state grow by filling needed jobs.

“I’m a huge advocate of community colleges,” McAuliffe said. “I think they are the best investment you can have to get right into the workforce.”

He emphasized that his plan would help with financial aid, just to “make it easier for you to be successful.”

Another key to the plan also aims to address what McAuliffe called a teacher shortage in the state, pointing to pay as the big problem. He said the average Virginia teacher salary compared to the average worker ranks 50th in the nation, which called “disgraceful.”

McAuliffe pointed out another part of his plan after one young Germanna student told him she wanted to be a teacher.

The plan, he said, would pay for the college education of students who commit to teaching in state public schools for five years.