Terry McAuliffe touts education initatives during Fredericksburg visit

Former Virginia governor and current Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe visited Fredericksburg on Wednesday as part of a campaign tour across the commonwealth.
About 11 a.m., McAuliffe stopped by the Germanna Community College Fredericksburg Center for Advanced Technology in Central Park, where the former governor took a tour and tried out forklift and excavator simulators.
He also came to tout his new education plan to leverage $846 million in federal funding for education investment in the state. The plan covers a range of education issues, including financial aid for students who could fill jobs in the state.
In his plan, McAuliffe commits to investing “a record $2 billion annually in education, which will raise teacher pay above the national average for the first time in Virginia history, give every 3- and 4-year-old in need access to pre-k, and get every student online.”
McAuliffe talked to Germanna staff and students, telling them one key to his plan would be aligning state curricula with “in-demand industries.”
“The secret sauce is a great education system,” he said. “We’ve got to end the skills gap and we’ve got to look at what we’re teaching and we’ve got to change our education system to reflect the economy that exists today. Teach things and skills for the jobs that exist out there.”
McAuliffe pointed out that more than 40 percent of Virginia’s high school students end their education upon graduation. He said community colleges and technical schools can offer those students a path to better, higher-paying jobs while also helping the state grow by filling needed jobs.
“I’m a huge advocate of community colleges,” McAuliffe said. “I think they are the best investment you can have to get right into the workforce.”
He emphasized that his plan would help with financial aid, just to “make it easier for you to be successful.”
Another key to the plan also aims to address what McAuliffe called a teacher shortage in the state, pointing to pay as the big problem. He said the average Virginia teacher salary compared to the average worker ranks 50th in the nation, which called “disgraceful.”
McAuliffe pointed out another part of his plan after one young Germanna student told him she wanted to be a teacher.
The plan, he said, would pay for the college education of students who commit to teaching in state public schools for five years.
While most of Wednesday’s focus was on secondary education, McAuliffe’s plan also focuses on K–12, addressing such things as improving school facilities, expanding preschool for needy students and creating apprenticeship programs.
Equity is another goal, according to McAuliffe’s plan, addressing issues with segregation and increasing access to broadband in rural communities, a problem that became prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic when students learned at home.
In the race for governor, McAuliffe faces Republican Glenn Youngkin and third-party candidate Princess Blanding.
